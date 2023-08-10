Last updated on .From the section Hibernian

A fortnight ago, a video surfaced on social media of Hibernian fans losing the plot at their team in what looked like an Andorran leisure centre.

Their players had just been embarrassed by minnows Inter Club d'Escaldes. One of the worst results in the club's history. It was no wonder that manager Lee Johnson's 'calm down' gesture did little to placate a furious travelling support.

Fast forward 14 days, a mouth-watering Europa Conference League play-off tie with Aston Villa is there for the taking for Johnson's side.

It hasn't been a smooth redemption arc. After a thumping 6-1 turnaround in the return leg against the Andorrans a week ago, Hibs' Scottish Premiership campaign got off to a losing start with a defeat by St Mirren in a five-goal thriller.

Drama is finding the Leith club, but it was on their side on Thursday as a frantic 3-1 first-leg victory over Swiss visitors Luzern put them in the driving seat in their third-round qualifier.

"I've said to the players how proud I am of them," Johnson told BBC Scotland post-match. "That sets the marker."

'Bold' line-up pays off for Johnson

Last Thursday's comeback certainly wasn't one of heroism - relief is probably the word - but it was a job that had to be done and it was completed in style courtesy of the reintroduction of Martin Boyle.

The Australian international scored two on the night on his long-awaited return to the side.

The goodwill built up from that lasted fewer than 72 hours, though. St Mirren travelled to the capital three days later and left with all three points.

That was despite the Paisley side, who scored a last-minute winner, surrendering a two-goal lead. You didn't have to look far to see the phrase 'Hibsed it' had made a return to Scottish football social media.

Given the soft centre and leaky defence Johnson's side demonstrated, it would have been easy for the Easter Road boss to go conservative for the visit of Luzern, Hibs' toughest test of the season so far in the eyes of the manager.

Instead, Johnson opted for a bold 4-4-2. A double pivot of Joe Newell and Dylan Levitt in midfield had Boyle on one side and Elie Youan on the other, with debutant Dylan Vente and strike partner Adam Le Fondre spearheading the attack.

An audacious call paid off big time as tireless defensive discipline with two banks of four allowed Hibs to have a solid foundation before their attacking flair took over after the break.

Joe Newell's stunner, a header from the impressive Vente and Jordan Obita's late strike earned a 3-1 win.

"It was a bold team selection, I thought the crowd got behind that," Johnson said. "We rode our luck at times. Our formation at times was excellent, at other times risky. But we scored three goals again at home - we've got goals in us.

"There's a lot to do, they're good enough to score a couple quickly, so we're going to have to repeat the work rate over there."

Two-goal lead gives Hibs 'right chance'

Hibs fans won't get carried away. They will know fine well they can come crashing back down to earth again when their side travel to Fir Park to face Motherwell on Sunday.

But they will be dreaming of European progression. Seeing out next Thursday's second leg in Luzern will set up a dream reunion with former Easter Road hero and current Villa midfielder John McGinn.

Newell - a huge Birmingham City fan - isn't letting himself think about it a potential tie with his boyhood side's rivals, but the Hibs midfielder believes the two-goal cushion has given his side "a right chance".

"We had a good game plan and it was set up perfectly," he told BBC Scotland. "Two strikers up top, two speed merchants out wide... it was very attacking and it paid dividends with three goals.

"We were backs against the wall at times. Going over there will be the same. It will be a different game, I expect them to be a lot more dominant in the game over there, but we've given ourselves a chance."