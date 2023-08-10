Last updated on .From the section Leeds United

Joe Rodon made 16 appearances for French top-flight side Rennes in the 2022-23 season

Leeds United have signed Tottenham Hotspur defender Joe Rodon on a season-long loan.

The 25-year-old Wales international has made 15 league appearances for Spurs since joining from Swansea in October 2020.

He spent last season on loan with French top-flight club Rennes.

Rodon is the Whites' fourth summer signing and could make his debut for Daniel Farke's side in Saturday's Championship trip to Birmingham City.

New Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has already reinforced his squad's rear-guard this summer with the signing of Micky can de Ven from Wolfsburg for a fee which could reportedly rise to £43m.

Defenders Rasmus Kristensen, Robin Koch, Diego Llorente and Maximilian Wober have all left Leeds on loan deals of their own since relegation from the Premier League was confirmed.

Farke's men began their Championship campaign by salvaging a 2-2 draw at home to Cardiff City last Sunday thanks to Crysencio Sumerville's late equaliser.

