Last updated on .From the section Forest Green

Reece Welch has won four caps for England Under-20s

League Two club Forest Green Rovers have signed Everton centre-back Reece Welch on a season-long loan deal.

The 19-year-old has made two senior appearances for the Premier League side, and has also featured for the Toffees in the EFL Trophy.

"Reece is a really physical centre-back with good mobility," head coach David Horseman told the club website. external-link

"He arrives with good pedigree, and he's highly rated at Everton. He will help us a lot this season."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.