Last updated on .From the section Football

Aleksandar Mitrovic (centre) joined Fulham from Newcastle in 2018 and has three years left on his contract at Craven Cottage

Fulham boss Marco Silva says striker Aleksandar Mitrovic is "ready to play" amid speculation over a potential transfer to Saudi Arabia.

The Cottagers rejected a £25m bid from Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal for the Serbia international, 28, last month.

Fulham face Everton in their opening Premier League game on Saturday.

"He is ready to play. Since he started to work with his teammates again, on the pitch again, he's been the Mitrovic that I know," Silva said.

Saudi Pro League teams have made headlines this summer with moves for Premier League stars including former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson, ex-Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante and former Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez.

Silva acknowledged that the bid made for Mitrovic, who scored 14 Premier League goals last season as Fulham finished 10th on their return to the top flight, was tempting for the player.

"I will not hide from you that one offer that he received made him think," Silva said.

"It was a situation where he had a clear offer from a club, a very good offer for him, and sometimes it's not easy for [a player] to keep focus, even if you want them to keep focus."

Silva said Fulham haven't "received an official offer" for Brazil winger Willian, 35, from a club in Saudi Arabia despite links and explained his own decision to reject an offer to coach in the Gulf state.

"I was not close to leaving the club," added the 46-year-old Portuguese.

"After two great seasons at this football club, we have to be ready for the interest - it's a consequence of our season.

"I have received some offers to leave the club - my decision was to stay. I want to compete in the best and most difficult competition in the world."