Phil Parkinson began his managerial career at Colchester United in 2003

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson says he has no intention of selling any members of his squad to leave during the transfer window.

Parkinson has already signed defender Will Boyle and midfielder James McClean during the summer.

But the Wrexham boss is hoping for more additions to the squad before the transfer window closes on 1 September.

"We'd like to keep everybody. We haven't had any calls about any players and that's the truth," Parkinson said.

"We want to keep all our best players and sometimes when you are talking about bringing players in the achievement is keeping your key players in the building.

"Inevitably, you'd imagine, other clubs have been monitoring a few of our players but as of yet we haven't had any calls."

Wrexham travel to AFC Wimbledon in League Two on Saturday having lost 5-3 at home to MK Dons in the league opener last Saturday.

Parkinson's side responded with victory on penalties over League One Wigan Athletic in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday, having made eight changes to the staring line-up.

The Wrexham boss said he would fully utilise his squad during the opening weeks of the campaign.

"Sometimes you get to a point where your best starting 11 emerges," Parkinson added.

"I think that will be quite a while down the line for us because we're going to keep freshening the team up in these early weeks and try and use a bit of squad rotation.

"Then we'll see in a few weeks time where we are in terms of the players that have done well."

The reward for beating Wigan is a second round home tie against fellow League Two side Bradford City, managed by Wrexham-born Mark Hughes.

Parkinson was Bradford manager between 2011 and 2016 and guided The Bantams to the 2013 League Cup final and said he had great memories of the cup run.

"It was a long journey to Wembley and some incredible moments and memories," Parkinson said.

"That's what cup football is all about and we saw the atmosphere here on Tuesday.

"It will be a terrific night, a great atmosphere. I'm sure Bradford will sell their allocation.

"Obviously the aim was to get through, even though we made a lot of changes the other night, and now we can look forward to another night of cup football here at the Racecourse."