Last updated on .From the section Irish

Derry City’s Cian Kavanagh in action against Roman Asrankulov of Tobol

An outstanding Roman Asrankulov strike earned Tobol of Kazakhstan a 1-0 first-leg home win over Derry City in the Europa Conference League third qualifying round.

The second-half goal came after some fine saves by Candystripes goalkeeper Brian Maher as pressure built.

Derry's best chance to equalise fell to Michael Duffy who fired wide.

The Kazakh club will take the one-goal advantage into next Thursday's second leg at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin.

Derry's request to stage their home leg at Windsor Park, with the Brandywell failing to meet the required criteria, was denied by Uefa.

The winner of the tie will go through to the qualifying play-offs with the League of Ireland club aiming to reache the group stages of a European club competition for the first time in their history.

The home side's winner came in the 65th minute as full-back Asrankulov paced into the box and fired an unstoppable shot across goal striking the crossbar on its way into the top corner.

With 10 minutes to play, Tobol goalkeeper Ivan Konovalov played a poor kick-out to Derry substitute Jamie McGonigle who played in Duffy one-on-one with Konovalov, but the second-round hero fired wide of the goal from close range.

Tobol got off to an energetic start in the first half with Serge Deble forcing a strong save from Maher following a scramble in the Derry City box.

Will Patching was first to test goalkeeper Konovalov with a free-kick on the edge of the box but the Tobol shot-stopper punched the ball away from danger.

A lack of threatening chances seemed to be the theme of the first half hour with both sides firing over the crossbar.

Maher was eventually called back into action again through a Deble strike but the Candystripes goalkeeper stood his ground to block the shot, causing some desperate defending from Derry before Duffy rose highest to head the ball to safety, taking the two sides in level at the break.

Derry City's Paul McMullan attacks the Tobol defence in Kazakhstan

The game sprung into life in the second half as Deble chipped a beautiful through ball into the path of Islam Chesnokov who shook off Ben Doherty and attempted to dribble round Maher but the Derry City number one made a crucial tackle to deny the Tobol winger a chance at goal.

The Kazakh club then broke the deadlock after 65 minutes in excellent fashion with Asrankulov producing that sublime strike worthy of winning any game.

Derry found some much-needed momentum through a Sadou Diallo strike from distance but the shot was palmed away by Konovalov but only as far as Patching, who fell under the challenge of Albert Gabaraev, then consequently received a yellow card for his fall to the ground inside the Tobol box.

Derry's search for an equaliser continued and seemed destined to come in the 79th minute when Duffy missed their best chance of the game.

Derry will host Tobol at Tallaght Stadium in the second leg next Thursday night.