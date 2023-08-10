Aaron Ramsey (left) last played for Cardiff in a home game in 2011, on loan from Arsenal

Cardiff City manager Erol Bulut believes Aaron Ramsey's homecoming is a new beginning for the Wales captain.

Ramsey, 32, returned to his boyhood club in July and on Saturday will make the first home appearance of his third Cardiff stint when they host QPR.

Bulut says the former Arsenal midfielder has already established himself as a leader in the squad.

"He grew up here and played for Cardiff. He did great things here before moving to Arsenal," said Bulut.

"Now he is back and he is home. Of course he wants to give back what he had as a child here in the team. He looks good and he is working hard.

"On Saturday, in front of the fans - a full house hopefully - for him it is like his first game because he is back after so many years."

Caerphilly-born Ramsey came through the Cardiff academy before a £5m move to Arsenal in 2008, and he returned for six games on loan when recuperating from injury in 2011.

Since leaving Arsenal in 2019, he has enjoyed spells at former European champions Juventus, Scottish giants Rangers and French side Nice.

Cardiff worked hard to bring back one of their best modern players and soaring sales of Ramsey's number 10 shirt demonstrate that his return has sparked renewed interest in the club.

On the pitch Bulut is pleased by what he has seen from the player who has won three FA Cups, a Serie A title and a Scottish Cup.

"His numbers - by what we have every day from training and from the game games - they look good," said Bulut.

"For sure, in a few games we will see a better Aaron Ramsey. His numbers against Leeds were great. He played 75 minutes, made a lot of high, intensive runs. It shows he is close to 100%.

"He is one of our leaders, he has a lot of experience from over the years. He is our number 10, linking our game, creating our game, showing the direction of our game.

"Right now he is doing this very well but, of course, over the next few weeks it will be much, much better because he will know his team-mates better than before."

Saturday's fixture against Queens Park Rangers will also be Bulut's first Championship match at home since taking charge.

Cardiff will be without striker Yakou Meite, who is likely to be sidelined for up to 10 days with a muscle injury. Goalkeeper Ryan Allsop is also still out.

But Bulut is optimistic captain Joe Ralls will have shrugged off a hip injury which forced him to be substituted early in the second half in last Sunday's 2-2 draw at Leeds in their Championship opener.

Cardiff are still looking to add to their squad with Bulut hoping for "two or three" more recruits before the summer transfer window closes on 1 September.

He has also spoken to "three or four" players about leaving the club, whether permanent or on loan.