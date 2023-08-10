Close menu

Alex Scott: Bournemouth complete signing of midfielder from Bristol City

Last updated on .From the section Bournemouth

Alex Scott featured prominently for England at the 2023 U20 World Cup in Argentina
Bournemouth have completed the signing of midfielder Alex Scott from Bristol City for a reported fee of £25m.

The 19-year-old has agreed a long-term contract with the Cherries and becomes manager Andoni Iraola's fifth signing of the summer.

Scott played three matches for England at the U20 World Cup in Argentina earlier this year.

"Alex is one of the most exciting young players in Europe," Bournemouth chief executive Neill Blake said.

Scott trained with the youth teams of Bournemouth and Southampton before he played non-league football for Guernsey, with the Channel Islands his birthplace.

He was signed by Bristol City in January 2020 and went on to make 91 appearances for the Robins in all competitions, scoring six goals.

Scott was also part of the England U19 side that won the Uefa European Championship in 2022, scoring in their semi-final victory over Italy.

"He's a player that has vast experience at such a young age with strong technical ability and a really good footballing brain," Blake added.

"Alex will be an excellent fit in our system."

Scott will join up with the Bournemouth squad after a "period of rehabilitation" on a knee injury.

A Bournemouth statement said scans during his medical revealed the injury to be more significant than first thought.

  • Comment posted by 4ever in our shadow , today at 17:35

    Well it had to happen eventually, one of the best players I've seen down the Gate in a while and Bournemouth fans you have signed an absolute cracking player. Glad he went to your club as he will get games and it wont belong before he puts a England shirt on.
    Best of luck Alex and good luck for the future...

    • Reply posted by D Hugh Middy-Fyre, today at 18:20

      D Hugh Middy-Fyre replied:
      Good luck to the lad - let’s face it he was going nowhere with Bristol City. Stuck in a rut despite £200million pumped in by the duke.

  • Comment posted by AD, today at 17:51

    Now this is a great signing. Young , talented and full of potential.

    • Reply posted by DarthVegan77, today at 19:34

      DarthVegan77 replied:
      Looks like a great bit of business for Bournemouth. If the lad keeps his head down and keeps working hard to improve he's got a fantastic career ahead of him.

  • Comment posted by Wolves, today at 17:27

    A real quality young English player. Very frustrated that we couldn't get him

    • Reply posted by The crux of the biscuit, today at 17:34

      The crux of the biscuit replied:
      He's a Guernsey lad.

  • Comment posted by G-Mo, today at 17:41

    A great signing for Bournemouth and Alex Scott will go on to bigger and better things. Like Brighton do, Bournemouth have taken a chance on a young player and when it comes off he will command a fee of £50m+ in a year or twos time.

  • Comment posted by Henry Hannon, today at 18:11

    Would have thought he would have gone to a bigger club

    • Reply posted by godfreemorals, today at 18:17

      godfreemorals replied:
      He will do, in a couple of years for a massive profit. Good business by Bournemouth

  • Comment posted by Bramley, today at 18:23

    Must be those 10k sell out crowds that convinced him

    • Reply posted by Fartman, today at 18:25

      Fartman replied:
      Yes and the chance to play premiership football with one of the leagues most dynamic sides

  • Comment posted by Only a opinion, today at 17:54

    Saw him play at Carrow the best player on the pitch. Hopefully Bristol City will get into the Premier League.
    The last time Bristol played in the top division was 77 I believe.

    • Reply posted by Dave, today at 17:57

      Dave replied:
      Relegated in 80. In division 4 by 83.

  • Comment posted by doubledip42, today at 17:58

    Fair play to him. Gonna miss him as a Bristol city fan. Whenever we get a good player always go unfortunately.

    • Reply posted by Stefroach74, today at 18:43

      Stefroach74 replied:
      Life of a championship club. It can be quite depressing

  • Comment posted by Paul Bestall, today at 18:41

    That's a cracking signing, surprised Bournemouth stole a leap on everyone to get him signed.

    • Reply posted by Sirrantsalot, today at 19:31

      Sirrantsalot replied:
      I think paying over the odds helped. £25m for an inexperienced 19yo is a risk. Might work out, or he might get eaten alive by the PL.

  • Comment posted by Big D, today at 18:30

    Brilliant signing Bournemouth. He looks a real prospect with a lot of potential. Some good players around him to support his development and learn from too.

    • Reply posted by Fartman, today at 18:32

      Fartman replied:
      Now he’s at a proper club playing top tier football we can see what he’s really made of

  • Comment posted by AlD, today at 18:01

    Look after him - he’s brilliant.

    • Reply posted by PAC, today at 18:36

      PAC replied:
      A future David Brooks, paid £10 million for him, what would he be worth now £35 minimum.

  • Comment posted by Dad, today at 17:29

    ....and Liverpool miss out again 😢

    • Reply posted by HantsIsBestest, today at 19:42

      HantsIsBestest replied:
      Well, Bournemouth is a much classier place any way!

  • Comment posted by None_Set, today at 18:50

    Wish him and the cherries best of luck, like they way the clubs run.

    (Arsenal fan)

  • Comment posted by Torieradicator, today at 19:20

    Newcastle paid £2.7 million for a young lad called ANDY COLE from Bristol in 83. SCORED 42 I think in his first full season !

  • Comment posted by dylan, today at 19:08

    Well done Bournemouth as we (Wolves) couldn’t afford him and got your Ex instead. Exciting prospect

    • Reply posted by rob9, today at 19:17

      rob9 replied:
      As a Bournemouth fan/supporter for a very long time living in Sandwell thank you

  • Comment posted by Give me a TARDIS, today at 18:41

    This tells you all you need to know about the lack of ambition at Bristol City.. embarrassing

    • Reply posted by saddletramp , today at 18:52

      saddletramp replied:
      £25 MILLION !!!

  • Comment posted by Fartman, today at 18:29

    Great to see the mighty cherries invest in the brightest young English talent

    • Reply posted by The crux of the biscuit, today at 19:25

      The crux of the biscuit replied:
      Geography's your strong point. Guernsey is a crown dependency, if you're English you can't come and live here without a licence. We have our own government and laws, we can't vote in the British elections and you can't vote in ours. We have a small population, we earn much more than the UK and pay a maximum of 20% tax. We have our own football team playing in the Isthmian South Central Division.

  • Comment posted by Sheffield 6, today at 19:35

    Presumably signed a 5 year + deal to get round the dodge of FFP.

    Bournemouth lost £55m in 21/22, yet have no issues with FFP.

    Bristol City lost less than that figure over 3 seasons but have to sell their best players because of FFP.

    There is clearly something massively wrong with the rules.

  • Comment posted by Lesnauges Percius, today at 18:58

    Local lad, well done Alex. Hard work pays off.

  • Comment posted by P38 W26 D12 L0, today at 17:29

    IMO great signing by the Cherries - getting the lad in early in terms of the risk/reward cost ratio.

    In a few years other Prem teams will be after him and he'll be worth twice the price.

    • Reply posted by be happy, today at 17:51

      be happy replied:
      If he stays injury free. Oh wait...

