Alex Scott: Bournemouth complete signing of midfielder from Bristol City

Alex Scott featured prominently for England at the 2023 U20 World Cup in Argentina
Bournemouth have completed the signing of midfielder Alex Scott from Bristol City for a reported fee of £25m.

The 19-year-old has agreed a long-term contract with the Cherries and becomes manager Andoni Iraola's fifth signing of the summer.

Scott played three matches for England at the U20 World Cup in Argentina earlier this year.

"Alex is one of the most exciting young players in Europe," Bournemouth chief executive Neill Blake said.

Scott trained with the youth teams of Bournemouth and Southampton before he played non-league football for Guernsey, with the Channel Islands his birthplace.

He was signed by Bristol City in January 2020 and went on to make 91 appearances for the Robins in all competitions, scoring six goals.

Scott was also part of the England U19 side that won the Uefa European Championship in 2022, scoring in their semi-final victory over Italy.

"He's a player that has vast experience at such a young age with strong technical ability and a really good footballing brain," Blake added.

"Alex will be an excellent fit in our system."

Scott will join up with the Bournemouth squad after a "period of rehabilitation" on a knee injury.

A Bournemouth statement said scans during his medical revealed the injury to be more significant than first thought.

  • Comment posted by P38 W26 D12 L0, today at 17:29

    IMO great signing by the Cherries - getting the lad in early in terms of the risk/reward cost ratio.

    In a few years other Prem teams will be after him and he'll be worth twice the price.

  • Comment posted by Dad, today at 17:29

    ....and Liverpool miss out again 😢

  • Comment posted by Wolves, today at 17:27

    A real quality young English player. Very frustrated that we couldn't get him

