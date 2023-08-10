Last updated on .From the section Bournemouth

Alex Scott featured prominently for England at the 2023 U20 World Cup in Argentina

Bournemouth have completed the signing of midfielder Alex Scott from Bristol City for a reported fee of £25m.

The 19-year-old has agreed a long-term contract with the Cherries and becomes manager Andoni Iraola's fifth signing of the summer.

Scott played three matches for England at the U20 World Cup in Argentina earlier this year.

"Alex is one of the most exciting young players in Europe," Bournemouth chief executive Neill Blake said.

Scott trained with the youth teams of Bournemouth and Southampton before he played non-league football for Guernsey, with the Channel Islands his birthplace.

He was signed by Bristol City in January 2020 and went on to make 91 appearances for the Robins in all competitions, scoring six goals.

Scott was also part of the England U19 side that won the Uefa European Championship in 2022, scoring in their semi-final victory over Italy.

"He's a player that has vast experience at such a young age with strong technical ability and a really good footballing brain," Blake added.

"Alex will be an excellent fit in our system."

Scott will join up with the Bournemouth squad after a "period of rehabilitation" on a knee injury.

A Bournemouth statement said scans during his medical revealed the injury to be more significant than first thought.

