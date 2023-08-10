Last updated on .From the section Burnley

Burnley won the Championship title with 101 points last season

Burnley face the "best challenge" they could ask for when they come up against Treble winners Manchester City on Friday, says manager Vincent Kompany.

City swept all aside in an incredible campaign under Pep Guardiola last term, while the Clarets returned to the top flight by winning the Championship.

The two sides meet at Turf Moor in the opening game of the 2023-24 Premier League season (kick-off 20:00 BST).

Kompany said he is "excited" by the challenge of the top tier.

The Belgian led Burnley to a 101 points tally to finish as champions and he said: "We play against such a good opponent and team filled with players and people I know.

"It is probably the best challenge you could have or ask for. I want the team to embrace this game. Hopefully the fans can do the same."

Kompany spent 11 seasons at City, captaining the side and winning four Premier League titles, two FA Cups and four League Cups.

"It has been an awkward month with congratulations flying back and forth between a lot of the people I know," said Kompany.

"They won the league, then FA Cup, then Champions League. They are people I have worked and lived with many years of my life. The contact will always be there.

"Now we have to put everything behind us and go toe to toe. We will try to do the best we can."

City start the season as favourites to win the title again and will be aiming to become the first side in English top-flight history to take the crown in four successive seasons.

Asked by BBC Sport if City can achieve the feat, Kompany said: "No team got to 100 points - they did it. No team won the English 'Quadruple' - they did it. They won the Treble too, so you wouldn't put it past them.

"Our concern is starting the league with everyone on zero points, so we have to get the best of ourselves and that is what we care about."