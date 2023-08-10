Last updated on .From the section European Football

Thibaut Courtois joined Real Madrid from Chelsea in 2018

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee and is likely to miss the majority of the season.

The 31-year-old Belgium international will have surgery in the coming days.

Courtois, who was named the best goalkeeper in the world at last year's Ballon d'Or awards, has won Spain's La Liga twice since joining Real in 2018.

He has made 230 appearances for Real, who play Athletic Bilbao in their first La Liga game of the season on Saturday.

Courtois won the Premier League twice with Chelsea before his move to Real in 2018 and La Liga once with Atletico Madrid in 2014. He also won the Champions League in 2022, delivering a man-of-the-match performance in the final against Liverpool.