Ryan Hardie is Plymouth Argyle's most experienced striker, having scored 50 goals since first joining the club in January 2020

Plymouth Argyle manager Steven Schumacher says the club is realistic about the type of striker they can sign before the end of the transfer window.

The Pilgrims boss is hopeful to add a forward to complement Ryan Hardie and Ben Waine in attack.

Schumacher says it is likely the player will come to the club on loan.

"If you do permanent we'd have to pay a fee and we won't be able to do that, so it's probably going to be a loan player," Schumacher said.

"I've seen a lot of things 'we need to go and sign an experienced Championship striker who scores 20 goals' - does everyone realise how much they cost?" he added.

"It's not easy to do and every club up and down the country is having that issue as well.

"We have to get what we can afford and we have to get a player who we think is going to improve our team, so hopefully we're not too far away from that."

Argyle's forwards have both found the net in the first week of the season - Hardie scored the third goal in Argyle's 3-1 win over Huddersfield in the Championship on Saturday while Waine scored his first home goals in the 2-0 Carabao Cup victory over Leyton Orient on Tuesday.

Schumacher says he could bring in more of a target man, as he did last season when Sam Cosgrove joined on loan from Birmingham City.

"I felt last year we had a good blend of the strikers, they all had something different in their attributes, and if we could do that again then we would do that because that makes sense," he said.

"All the games are not the same, we proved that we used Sam Cosgrove really well last year in the games that we needed him to play, he did brilliant for us.

"Having strikers with different attributes is important."