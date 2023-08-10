Close menu

Edson Alvarez: West Ham sign Ajax & Mexico midfielder for about £35m

West Ham

Edson Alvarez sits at a desk as he signs for West Ham
Edson Alvarez was part of the Mexico side that won the 2023 Gold Cup by beating Panama in the final

West Ham have signed Mexico midfielder Edson Alvarez from Ajax in a deal thought to be worth about £35m.

The 25-year-old was a central figure in the Mexico side that won the Concacaf Gold Cup in the United States this summer.

Alvarez is the club's first signing of the summer following the departure of Declan Rice to Arsenal for £105m.

"It's a hugely sentimental moment for me in my career - it is a dream for me and my family," Alvarez said.

"The Premier League is a special league, the best league in the world and I think my style will suit it.

"I now have a responsibility to West Ham and the West Ham family and I will give absolutely everything for the shirt."

Manager David Moyes added: "We're really pleased to add Edson to our squad. The midfield area was one we were especially keen to strengthen this summer - and Edson will complement the other options we have in that department.

"He's an experienced international player, who has enjoyed great success for both club and country during his career to date."

West Ham have agreed deals for Manchester United's Harry Maguire and Southampton's James Ward-Prowse worth about £60m in total.

They are also interested in signing Cole Palmer from Manchester City.

  • Comment posted by Chesse, today at 13:12

    Not sure about his attitude, he seeems to have a big cup on his shoulder.

  • Comment posted by Happy Hammer, today at 13:11

    Well that took some time, but welcome Edson, let’s hope you can make an impact in the PL.

  • Comment posted by Chesse, today at 13:11

    A 25 year old with 68 caps for a nation ranked 15th in the world, 24 Champions League appearances, two Dutch titles and two Gold Cups. Got to have something about him.

  • Comment posted by Inconceivable, today at 13:10

    he's delighted to join our shop window and hopes to be moving on to greater things in the next 18 months. Welcome Edson, for a while at least.

  • Comment posted by fox21, today at 13:10

    A solid if unspectacular signing. But sometimes that’s what you need

  • Comment posted by expro, today at 13:10

    Signing soured by the board allowing discussions with Man City over Lucas P.

  • Comment posted by Gee, today at 13:09

    Good bit of business by the Bubble Blowers bringing in Alvarez.
    That said when Granny read the tea leaves this morning she confirmed that this time next season Leeds will be back in the PL and the Hammers will be a Championship outfit.

    MOT

  • Comment posted by 12345, today at 12:51

    Been practicing folding his arms ?

    Good attitude from his comments, no flim flam about being a lifelong Hammer etc.

  • Comment posted by GunnerStorm, today at 12:49

    The biggest signing in the clubs history has to be Harry Maguire, all the fans are queuing up outside the club shop for the first distribution of signed shirts. 100s have gathered to get pictures of him. Westham are contenders for the title now 😔

    • Reply posted by jeff, today at 12:59

      jeff replied:
      Thats a bit of a claim, sure you should be ok but title? thats pushing the imagination a bit far

  • Comment posted by rellis, today at 12:44

    Anyone who moans about another footballer saying it is "a dream to join a club LIKE West Ham " needs to understand where these South/Central American players come from. They look on their careers as an opportunity to set up extended families for life NOT themselves. That is why they try so much harder than English footballers whose families and them are pampered from the time of signing at 13

  • Comment posted by Northern Light, today at 12:43

    He won the Gold Cup?
    He's obviously quicker than he looks!
    (And Andy Carroll must be gutted.....)

    • Reply posted by Mr Basil, today at 13:12

      Mr Basil replied:
      Who rode him?

  • Comment posted by One Day, today at 12:43

    Alvarez is a good player in an average Mexican squad. Will fit in well with West Ham, although does like an injury in the past. Good luck to the lad though.

  • Comment posted by Nolberto Goaliola, today at 12:40

    No rice. No paqueta. No goals. Should be solid at the back but that's about it. This lad is out of shape and doesn't speak any English. I doubt the brand of football being served up will be particularly exciting to the fans either looking at the rest of the squad. I wouldn't be getting too excited about this season if I were a west ham fan.

    • Reply posted by Rob, today at 12:52

      Rob replied:
      He speaks very good English - see the podcast. He just won the Gold Cup so how is he out of shape. Hopefully a good signing. As a West Ham fan I never get overly excited at the start of a season!

  • Comment posted by rellis, today at 12:39

    If signings go through: 3-5-2; Zouma,Maguire,Aguerd (who has the pace to cover)Emerson/Cornet LWB, Coufal/Johnson(only Coufal can defend but have cover)+new signing?RWB; Alvarez+JWP holding(JWP allowed to go forward) Paqueta(if we keep him) roaming; Bowen and striker(new signing but won't have to work as hard ) up front. Won't happen but can carry on dreaming as have done since 1971

    • Reply posted by whybother, today at 12:42

      whybother replied:
      It’ll be 5-4-1. Always is with Moyes. Anti-football.

  • Comment posted by Emmastan291, today at 12:35

    Alvarez, James Ward-Prowse and Bowen with Paqueta looks good for West Ham

    • Reply posted by Jim1802uk, today at 12:40

      Jim1802uk replied:
      If Pep keeps his dirty little hands off Paquetá , yes. I hope Pac doesn't leave.

  • Comment posted by chasby, today at 12:31

    Welcome to West Ham Edson, you look a great signining and I think you will fit in well, especially with you passion and determination on the ball. Enjoy....

  • Comment posted by rellis, today at 12:29

    Great signing, BUT..... Moyes damns him with faint praise- "compliment the other options"- what Downes and Coventry? expect a debut in November when he "has had time to learn the system" Moyes is a great manager to whom WHU fans owe a lot, but incapable of accepting change, or signings he does not want. Lopetagui being available will give Moyes sleepless nights

    • Reply posted by One Day, today at 12:45

      One Day replied:
      Completely agree, I couldn't see Moyes after this lad himself.

  • Comment posted by Paul, today at 12:23

    A proper midfielder, all Reclan Dice did was run about the field and be utterly anonymous for west ham last. Watch MOTD from Jan to May last 2023, he was dire, but now he's turned english, he's the bestest thing since sliced bread .. yawn

  • Comment posted by Sweaty Palms, today at 12:21

    With Alvarez in and Maguire plus JWP probably in it will all be for nothing if they let Paqueta go. Heads should roll if he does.

    • Reply posted by youlesie23, today at 12:44

      youlesie23 replied:
      Unfortunately the one that should roll, won't. Can always rely on David Sullivan to hold this club back.

  • Comment posted by Liquidator, today at 12:18

    He will be Declan's Mexican cousin

