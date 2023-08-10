Last updated on .From the section West Ham

Edson Alvarez was part of the Mexico side that won the 2023 Gold Cup by beating Panama in the final

West Ham have signed Mexico midfielder Edson Alvarez from Ajax in a deal thought to be worth about £35m.

The 25-year-old was a central figure in the Mexico side that won the Concacaf Gold Cup in the United States this summer.

Alvarez is the club's first signing of the summer following the departure of Declan Rice to Arsenal for £105m.

"It's a hugely sentimental moment for me in my career - it is a dream for me and my family," Alvarez said.

"The Premier League is a special league, the best league in the world and I think my style will suit it.

"I now have a responsibility to West Ham and the West Ham family and I will give absolutely everything for the shirt."

Manager David Moyes added: "We're really pleased to add Edson to our squad. The midfield area was one we were especially keen to strengthen this summer - and Edson will complement the other options we have in that department.

"He's an experienced international player, who has enjoyed great success for both club and country during his career to date."

West Ham have agreed deals for Manchester United's Harry Maguire and Southampton's James Ward-Prowse worth about £60m in total.

They are also interested in signing Cole Palmer from Manchester City.