Jacob Brown (second from right) scored his 30th goal for Stoke City during the club's 4-1 win against Rotherham on the opening day of the Championship at the weekend

Luton Town have completed the signing of Jacob Brown from Championship side Stoke City for an undisclosed fee.

The Scotland midfielder, 25, joined Stoke in 2020 and made 141 appearances for the club, scoring 30 goals.

Newly promoted Luton begin their first-ever season in the Premier League on Saturday with a visit to Brighton.

Brown is the Hatters' second signing this week after former Chelsea and England midfielder Ross Barkley joined on a free transfer on Wednesday.

Speaking to the club's website, external-link Brown said moving to Luton "still doesn't feel real" as he had known about the club's interest in him "for a long time".

He added: "It's every kid's dream to play in the Premier League and I've not done it yet.

"I need to work hard and earn my chance. But if I do get that chance, I'm so grateful and looking forward to it."

Brown is the ninth summer signing for manager Rob Edwards.

"He has power, speed, athleticism, a really good engine to press and continually do that," said Edwards.

"He can score goals and we want him to be ruthless when he gets the opportunities."