Cole Palmer (centre) made his debut for Manchester City in 2020 and scored his first goal for the club in the Community Shield last week

West Ham are interested in signing Manchester City forward Cole Palmer on loan.

Palmer has impressed with City after manager Pep Guardiola opted against sending the 21-year-old out on loan last season.

He came on as a substitute and scored a stunning goal against Arsenal in the Community Shield on Sunday.

Palmer was part of the England Under-21 side that won this summer's European Championships.

The development comes after City spoke to West Ham about the availability of midfielder Lucas Paqueta, who only joined them from Lyon 12 months ago.

The Hammers have had bids accepted for Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse and Manchester United defender Harry Maguire.

West Ham believe the England duo are both keen to join them, although the Ward-Prowse deal is likely to be done before Maguire.

They are also hoping to finalise Mexico midfielder Edson Alvarez's £35m move from Ajax.