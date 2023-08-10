Close menu

West Ham transfer news: Cole Palmer of Manchester City is Hammers loan target

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Man City

Kevin de Bruyne celebrates as Cole Palmer scores in the Community Shield
Cole Palmer (centre) made his debut for Manchester City in 2020 and scored his first goal for the club in the Community Shield last week

West Ham are interested in signing Manchester City forward Cole Palmer on loan.

Palmer has impressed with City after manager Pep Guardiola opted against sending the 21-year-old out on loan last season.

He came on as a substitute and scored a stunning goal against Arsenal in the Community Shield on Sunday.

Palmer was part of the England Under-21 side that won this summer's European Championships.

The development comes after City spoke to West Ham about the availability of midfielder Lucas Paqueta, who only joined them from Lyon 12 months ago.

The Hammers have had bids accepted for Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse and Manchester United defender Harry Maguire.

West Ham believe the England duo are both keen to join them, although the Ward-Prowse deal is likely to be done before Maguire.

They are also hoping to finalise Mexico midfielder Edson Alvarez's £35m move from Ajax.

  • Comment posted by Mordor Tourism Board, today at 11:10

    Man City might see this as an opportunity to see if can become a first team regular next season, whilst helping West Ham take points from key rivals this season.

  • Comment posted by Sheikh Jassim, today at 11:09

    Good luck Carlton, you're gonna need it.

    • Reply posted by Keepmenutdaan, today at 11:12

      Keepmenutdaan replied:
      At least he wont be at City, We know what they are like with kids

  • Comment posted by JuliusCaesarWasASocialist, today at 11:09

    Will be 22 tgis season and he's played a handful of games in his career.

    Its a shame how Guardiola strangles these players development. They need to take the like of Sanchos lead and get out of that club young as they can.

  • Comment posted by Ian Roberts, today at 11:07

    Is this so City can get Paqueta? It was mentioned yesterday that there may be a chance of City offering players in any deal. Don’t particularly want loans though.

  • Comment posted by Pandemania, today at 11:04

    You can have Greenwood on loan if this falls through.

  • Comment posted by TheWorldNeedsAHardReset, today at 11:03

    I think he’ll get lots of game time at Man City this season, even if just as a substitute. To make this move happen, he would have to force it, which I don’t see him doing. West Ham are heading up a dead end with this one, but I guess there’s no harm in trying!

  • Comment posted by marcus, today at 11:03

    Looks a good young prospect but don't West Ham not desperately need an established striker or 2, Antonio might leave amd Ings is injury prone, doesn't leave much else with a very demanding season ahead.

  • Comment posted by NB22, today at 10:56

    Good signing if they can get him and shown some quality in the games he's played.

  • Comment posted by all I want is a level playing field, today at 10:56

    once again lazy journalism....Sunday was not Coles first goal for City,,,,Facts are important,,,very sloppy BEEB

    • Reply posted by lee, today at 11:04

      lee replied:
      To be fair you would not expect Salford Stone to know that with all his travelling following his beloved United around the world

  • Comment posted by Dastardly and Mutley, today at 10:54

    Comes over like he needs taken down a peg or two. If he goes to West Ham he'll get a game n hopefully a few centre halves will do that.

    • Reply posted by HunterSWestHam, today at 11:06

      HunterSWestHam replied:
      Strikers need attitude. When I coach kids, I tell them they should want to be the star of the show if they play up front. Egotism is a key quality in a goal scorer

