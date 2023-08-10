New measures state players and managers must not confront, invade the personal space of, or make physical contact with the match officials

Referees' chief Howard Webb says he is "determined" officials do not "turn a blind eye" to bad behaviour from players and coaches this season.

Last weekend saw the start of a bid to stop the sort of behaviour Webb said has been "managed" or "ignored" before.

Almost double the usual number of yellow cards were shown over the first weekend of the EFL season.

"I am determined this won't be something you only see during the next few days and weeks," said Webb.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was booked for waving an imaginary yellow card during the Community Shield win over Manchester City following a tackle by Rodri, while West Brom manager Carlos Corberan has been charged by the FA after being sent off in his side's opening day defeat at Blackburn.

Players were also booked for kicking the ball away amid a clampdown on time wasting.

Webb, the chief refereeing officer for officials' body PGMOL, told BBC Sport: "People will have to understand that some behaviours that previously would have been managed or ignored will no longer be managed or ignored.

"It is important our officials recognise, understand and differentiate between emotion and passion, but for too long officials have not been able to make that differentiation too well or they have turned a blind eye to certain things, maybe thinking it was the best way to deal with it, not make a fuss and not draw attention to what might have been perceived as an error on the field.

"But the power of example is so strong and all the numbers are travelling in the wrong direction around what is happening in the game.

"We are seeing grassroots officials having a bad experience too often. This has to change in our sport. We are determined collectively in our game to do this."

The authorities' belief is that if bad behaviour at the elite end is not tolerated, the message will filter down to the grassroots levels, where there is an acute shortage of officials.

Teams 'aware' of time wasting directive

Matches at both the men's World Cup in Qatar last year and the current Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand have included long periods of time added on because of time wasting.

Football's lawmakers, the International Football Association Board (Ifab), announced its wish in January to "create fairer conditions for both teams in terms of the amount of time available in a match" by adding the exact time taken for certain events - like goals and substitutions - rather than the previous "nominal" amount.

All 35 matches on the opening weekend of the EFL featured at least eight additional minutes of action and several 15:00 BST kick-offs on Saturday finished way after 17:00.

But while the new directive around time wasting has the support of many fans in the game, those at the sharp end have a different view.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola complained there had been no consultation over the implementation of the strategy, which is likely to see 100 minute matches becoming routine.

Evidently, being consulted is different to being informed and Webb is adamant all clubs were aware of what was coming.

"Ifab is the organisation that ratifies changes and there is a consultation process that goes into that," he said. "Obviously, when something is ratified it comes our way to deliver.

"We have presented and laid out to a range of groups the way we are going to be applying this. By the end of this week I will have done at least 17 pre-season briefings. People are aware what is coming."

VAR explanations in stadium could be implemented

Webb has confirmed that the plan is to make audio of VAR decisions available to the public, via the Premier League's overseas broadcasting arm, once a month.

He is keen for that audio to be heard by as many people as possible, even if rights restrictions do create problems.

He is also open to the potential for referees to explain VAR decisions to fans in stadiums if Fifa decides the current trial, which includes the Women's World Cup, has been a success, although he adds: "I'd be keen to make sure that the information is meaningful."

Webb says he would also welcome the introduction of semi-automated offside technology, which is under discussion by the Premier League, and insisted there was no issue created by the Premier League's use of the Nike ball compared to the Adidas one that is used for Fifa and Uefa competitions.

In addition, Webb confirmed the return of Lee Mason to PGMOL ranks.

Mason stood down as a VAR in February after failing to spot an offside in the build up to Brentford's equaliser against Arsenal at Emirates Stadium.

However, he has now returned as a coach for officials in Leagues One and Two.

"We've brought in quite a lot of coaches because we're trying to reduce the ratio, so officials have much more contact with a coach at all levels of the game," said Webb

"Lee is a vastly experienced official with a lot of Premier League experience. He went through a pretty thorough assessment process."