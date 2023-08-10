Close menu

Howard Webb: Chief refereeing officer 'determined' officials don't 'ignore' bad behaviour

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Footballcomments22

Mikel Arteta receives yellow card during Community Shield match
New measures state players and managers must not confront, invade the personal space of, or make physical contact with the match officials

Referees' chief Howard Webb says he is "determined" officials do not "turn a blind eye" to bad behaviour from players and coaches this season.

Last weekend saw the start of a bid to stop the sort of behaviour Webb said has been "managed" or "ignored" before.

Almost double the usual number of yellow cards were shown over the first weekend of the EFL season.

"I am determined this won't be something you only see during the next few days and weeks," said Webb.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was booked for waving an imaginary yellow card during the Community Shield win over Manchester City following a tackle by Rodri, while West Brom manager Carlos Corberan has been charged by the FA after being sent off in his side's opening day defeat at Blackburn.

Players were also booked for kicking the ball away amid a clampdown on time wasting.

Webb, the chief refereeing officer for officials' body PGMOL, told BBC Sport: "People will have to understand that some behaviours that previously would have been managed or ignored will no longer be managed or ignored.

"It is important our officials recognise, understand and differentiate between emotion and passion, but for too long officials have not been able to make that differentiation too well or they have turned a blind eye to certain things, maybe thinking it was the best way to deal with it, not make a fuss and not draw attention to what might have been perceived as an error on the field.

"But the power of example is so strong and all the numbers are travelling in the wrong direction around what is happening in the game.

"We are seeing grassroots officials having a bad experience too often. This has to change in our sport. We are determined collectively in our game to do this."

The authorities' belief is that if bad behaviour at the elite end is not tolerated, the message will filter down to the grassroots levels, where there is an acute shortage of officials.

Teams 'aware' of time wasting directive

Matches at both the men's World Cup in Qatar last year and the current Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand have included long periods of time added on because of time wasting.

Football's lawmakers, the International Football Association Board (Ifab), announced its wish in January to "create fairer conditions for both teams in terms of the amount of time available in a match" by adding the exact time taken for certain events - like goals and substitutions - rather than the previous "nominal" amount.

All 35 matches on the opening weekend of the EFL featured at least eight additional minutes of action and several 15:00 BST kick-offs on Saturday finished way after 17:00.

But while the new directive around time wasting has the support of many fans in the game, those at the sharp end have a different view.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola complained there had been no consultation over the implementation of the strategy, which is likely to see 100 minute matches becoming routine.

Evidently, being consulted is different to being informed and Webb is adamant all clubs were aware of what was coming.

"Ifab is the organisation that ratifies changes and there is a consultation process that goes into that," he said. "Obviously, when something is ratified it comes our way to deliver.

"We have presented and laid out to a range of groups the way we are going to be applying this. By the end of this week I will have done at least 17 pre-season briefings. People are aware what is coming."

VAR explanations in stadium could be implemented

Webb has confirmed that the plan is to make audio of VAR decisions available to the public, via the Premier League's overseas broadcasting arm, once a month.

He is keen for that audio to be heard by as many people as possible, even if rights restrictions do create problems.

He is also open to the potential for referees to explain VAR decisions to fans in stadiums if Fifa decides the current trial, which includes the Women's World Cup, has been a success, although he adds: "I'd be keen to make sure that the information is meaningful."

Webb says he would also welcome the introduction of semi-automated offside technology, which is under discussion by the Premier League, and insisted there was no issue created by the Premier League's use of the Nike ball compared to the Adidas one that is used for Fifa and Uefa competitions.

In addition, Webb confirmed the return of Lee Mason to PGMOL ranks.

Mason stood down as a VAR in February after failing to spot an offside in the build up to Brentford's equaliser against Arsenal at Emirates Stadium.

However, he has now returned as a coach for officials in Leagues One and Two.

"We've brought in quite a lot of coaches because we're trying to reduce the ratio, so officials have much more contact with a coach at all levels of the game," said Webb

"Lee is a vastly experienced official with a lot of Premier League experience. He went through a pretty thorough assessment process."

Everything you need to know about your Premier League team bannerBBC Sport banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

23 comments

  • Comment posted by LionelRhodes, today at 12:17

    Newcastle were shocking with time wasting last season - especially away from home. Arsenal v Newcastle was a joke - Trippier made every free kick into a Rugby Union type kick for the posts 3 points type affair. So agree with cracking down on time wasting. What about the clearly biased officials at VAR?

  • Comment posted by Ian Horsburgh, today at 12:16

    If ANY player/Manager/Coach waves an imaginary card, THEY should be carded. Refs & 4th Officials need to ENSURE that Managers/Coaches stay in the Technical Area AT ALL TIMES, otherwise they get a card.

  • Comment posted by Steve28, today at 12:16

    A yellow card foul is still a yellow card, even if the player is already on a first yellow card. That would be consistency.

  • Comment posted by christhejedi, today at 12:16

    I think Webb needs to focus more on his official's behaviour....
    They need to be more consistent and held accountable for their errors - 3 strikes and they're out type approach...
    I was at the Community Shield last Sunday and Referee Attwell delivered one of the most inconsistent performances I've seen in an official - which doesn't help team behaviours either on or off the pitch

  • Comment posted by Apartment Song, today at 12:15

    I don't understand what Pep etc. are moaning about. This isn't additional time. It's making up the time to the expected 90min.

    So don't waste time.

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 12:14

    Let's just hope it is done consistently for all teams and managers

  • Comment posted by Rewstep, today at 12:14

    As was demonstrated clearly in the Community Shield, all clubs and players will be treated equally but some will be treated more equally than others...

  • Comment posted by CurtisC, today at 12:14

    Love this from the refs… stamping out 2 decades of ‘housery’ from players and managers will be fun to watch….

  • Comment posted by DiscoRay86, today at 12:14

    Will believe it when I see it happen, as we already have rules around behaviour and time wasting that referees already don't enforce, either at all or when the player in question is already on a yellow. They need full support and backing to feel able to do so, and not allow any new rules to be a fad that lasts for a few weeks and splutters out.

    • Reply posted by icr-49, today at 12:17

      icr-49 replied:
      Surely the biggest cop out was foul and abusive language towards an official. Penalties wee introduced way back but nothing was ever actioned.

  • Comment posted by PMA, today at 12:13

    Job for the boys. Dissent will not be tolerated. "Let the game flow" (trans. avoid making decisions).

    What a retrograde appointment.

  • Comment posted by Display name, today at 12:13

    Take a leaf out of rugby's book and try it for a season at least;

    - Only captains speak to referee
    - Any abuse or intimidation is yellow carded
    - Kicking the ball away = yellow (it used to be)
    - Ball out of play/goes dead = stop the clock
    - Ball in play = clock starts
    - Sin bin for players who lose their heads
    - Referee able to voice/explain decisions

    Some/none/all may work but trying, surely.

    • Reply posted by Roland_munch, today at 12:16

      Roland_munch replied:
      have you watched a rugby union game recently? what used to be a great spectator sport completely ruined over recent years. it's so turgid these days. we need no lessons from rugby union...

  • Comment posted by Help Out to Eat Out, today at 12:13

    Good.

    The situation at grassroots level isn't going to improve unless changes are implemented at the highest professional levels.

    • Reply posted by icr-49, today at 12:15

      icr-49 replied:
      It would improve at grass roots if parent took some responsibility and gave good guidance to their kids from the start,

  • Comment posted by Psi68, today at 12:13

    Welcome to the Sterile Game..

  • Comment posted by Football Fan, today at 12:12

    Rubbish! Man City and Rodri will always be protected by the PGMOL! Disgusting bias refs will always look after the top clubs!

  • Comment posted by Mike, today at 12:12

    There will be teething issues for the first few weeks, a few managers/players might get sent off and it might ruin the game as a spectacle....but if the officials stay strong, the clubs will toe the line and the game will be far more entertaining/less frustrating for the fans (who are the ones that foot the bill for this whole fiasco)

  • Comment posted by Nick, today at 12:11

    I'll believe it when I see it

  • Comment posted by Heredigan, today at 12:11

    Clubs that adopt time wasting tactics, is it the equivalent to selling the customer short. If shops short change customers they can be penalised, so why not the clubs as well as the players?
    Players/managers waving imaginary cards to get opponents booked deserve punishment. Also are we going to see a crackdown on shirt pulling, diving amd imaginary injuries?

    • Reply posted by Help Out to Eat Out, today at 12:16

      Help Out to Eat Out replied:
      It would be interesting to see this in action - e.g., 1/60th of the ticket price has to be refunded for every minute the ball is not in play below a 60 minute per match cut-off.

      Clubs would adapt very quickly if it hits them directly in the pocket.

  • Comment posted by Word_Vision, today at 12:10

    Bad behaviour ?

  • Comment posted by Honeybadger, today at 12:09

    I'll believe that when I see it. Let's see where we are come May.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport