Bashir Humphreys made his Chelsea debut in the FA Cup against Manchester City in January

Swansea City are closing in on signing Bashir Humphreys on loan from Chelsea.

The 20-year-old central defender is expected to sign a new contract with Chelsea with a view to then joining the Swans on loan for the 2023-24 season.

Humphreys has not been given a first-team squad number by the Blues for the current campaign.

Swans boss Michael Duff is keen to bolster his defensive ranks having already brought in wing-backs Josh Key and Harrison Ashby this summer.

"We think there's one more [new recruit] coming in," Duff said following his side's 3-0 Carabao Cup win over Northampton Town.

"There has been a yes in terms of an agreement. It will be a loan. We are hoping it will be done by the weekend but there's a few technical issues."

Humphreys has been at Chelsea since the age of 15 and made his senior debut against Manchester City in the FA Cup in January.

He then spent the remainder of last season on loan with German club SC Paderborn.

A member of the England squad that won the Under-19 European Championship in 2022, he then scored in the group stage on their way to the quarter-finals of this summer's Under-20s World Cup.

Swansea are also hopeful of signing Charlie Patino on loan from Arsenal.

Patino underwent a medical at the club's Fairwood training ground on Wednesday night.

The Swans have also shown an interest in Excelsior's Nathan Tjoe-A-On as they look to add a left-sided defender to their squad following the departure of Ryan Manning to Southampton.

They also want to replace midfielder Olivier Ntcham, who is joining Turkish club Samsunspor.

In addition to Key and Ashby, Swansea have signed Jerry Yates, Josh Ginnelly, Carl Rushworth and Mykola Kuharevich this summer.