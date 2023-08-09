Last updated on .From the section Women's World Cup

Netherlands forward Lineth Beerensteyn says she celebrated the USA's World Cup exit as the defending champions had "a really big mouth".

The USA beat the Dutch in the 2019 final but their title defence ended with defeat by Sweden on penalties on Sunday.

The four-time winners' last-16 exit was their worst performance at a World Cup.

"The first moment when I heard that they were out, I was just thinking, 'Yes! Bye!'" said Beerynsteyn.

"From the start of this tournament they already had a really big mouth," the Juventus attacker added, before the Netherlands' quarter-final against Spain in Wellington.

"They were talking already about the final and stuff.

"I was just thinking, 'you first have to show it on the pitch before you are talking'."

The USA were bidding for an unprecedented third consecutive title, having previously never failed to reach the semi-finals.

They opened their World Cup campaign with a 3-0 win over Vietnam but then failed to win another game, including a 1-1 draw with the Netherlands in the group phase which meant the Dutch finished ahead of them in Group E.

"I am not being rude in that way. I mean, I have still a lot of respect for them, but now they are out of the tournament," said Beerensteyn.

"For them, it's a thing that they have to take with them in the future - don't start to talk about something that's far away.

"I hope that they will learn from that."

Megan Rapinoe, one of the USA's most successful and prolific players who is set to retire at the end of the year, said after the loss it was "like a sick joke" and the USA have received criticism since their shock exit.

Journalists in the USA called the campaign a "catastrophe" while fans said they were "confused" by the defeat.