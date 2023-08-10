Close menu
Women's World Cup - Quarter-final
SpainSpain2NetherlandsNetherlands1

Spain 2-1 Netherlands: Salma Paralluelo winner earns Spanish first Women's World Cup semi-final

By Emma SmithBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Women's World Cup

Salma Paralluelo
Salma Paralluelo, who was dropped from the starting XI for this game, ultimately scored the winner.
Fifa Women's World Cup 2023
Hosts: Australia and New Zealand Dates: 20 July-20 August
Teenage winger Salma Paralluelo came off the bench to score a 111th-minute winner as Spain beat the Netherlands to reach the semi-finals of the Women's World Cup for the first time.

Mariona Caldentey had appeared to give Spain the win in normal time when she slammed home an 80th-minute penalty via the post after Stefanie van der Gragt handled in the box.

Van der Gragt went from villain to hero by smashing home a stoppage-time equaliser - but Paralluelo found space in the area in extra time to put Spain into their first major semi-final for 26 years.

The Netherlands, runners-up in 2019 where they were beaten by the USA in the final, were outplayed for long periods although they should have taken the lead seconds before the winner, when Lineth Beerensteyn fired over from yards out.

Paralluelo, 19, then received the ball from Jenni Hermoso, kept her calm in the box and struck perfectly in off the left post to become Spain's youngest scorer at a Women's World Cup - and their newest star.

Spain will play Japan or Sweden, who meet in Auckland at 08:30 BST on Friday, in the semi-finals on Tuesday.

Spain dominate - as does VAR

Before Paralluelo grabbed the headlines, this appeared set to be a game defined by the video assistant referee (VAR).

Spain appeared to have taken the lead on 37 minutes when Esther Gonzalez slammed in from close range after Alba Redondo miscued her volley into the striker's path, however it was disallowed for offside on review.

The Spanish should have been out of sight by that point. Redondo hit the post twice in a matter of seconds - first seeing her header brilliantly tipped on to the woodwork by Daphne van Domselaar, before contriving to turn the rebound off the same upright.

The Netherlands were left aggrieved in the second half when referee Stephanie Frappart initially gave a penalty for Irene Paredes barging Beerensteyn to the ground, only to overturn her decision

VAR then stepped in to give the Spanish a penalty for Van der Gragt's handball.

It appeared to be reward for Spain's dominance - but instead that arrived through substitute Paralluelo, the latest teenage star to make a splash at this World Cup.

Van der Gragt's dramatic finale

Stefanie van der Gragt
Stefanie van der Gragt scored her second goal of the tournament to send the game to extra time

Van der Gragt is retiring from professional football after this tournament. She could not have imagined a more dramatic way to bow out.

Earning her 106th cap in this match, she looked to be heading for a nightmare end to her career when she inexplicably handled a Spanish cross in the area, allowing Caldentey to score.

But the 31-year-old refused to let that be her final defining moment on a football pitch. As the second half ticked into 12 minutes of injury time, the centre-back found herself played clean through on the Spanish goal.

Van der Gragt steadied herself and fired perfectly across Cata Coll and into the net.

It was a temporary let-off for a Dutch side who were outplayed through the majority of this match. They missed Danielle van de Donk - suspended for this game - with one-time Spain international Damaris Egurrola unable to bring the same combativeness to midfield.

Jill Roord, whose four goals already are the most ever by a Dutch woman at a World Cup, was anonymous before being subbed off on the hour. Her side were again reliant on keeper Van Domselaar - Aston Villa look to have got a real bargain with their newly-signed goalkeeper.

But Van Domselaar could do nothing about the winner, which earned Spain a first major semi-final since the 1997 European Championships - six years before Paralluelo was born.

Player of the match

van DomselaarDaphne van Domselaar

with an average of 7.95

Spain

  1. Squad number18Player nameParalluelo
    Average rating

    7.66

  2. Squad number10Player nameHermoso
    Average rating

    7.16

  3. Squad number8Player nameMariona Caldentey
    Average rating

    7.09

  4. Squad number4Player nameParedes
    Average rating

    7.00

  5. Squad number2Player nameBatlle
    Average rating

    6.68

  6. Squad number9Player nameGonzález
    Average rating

    6.64

  7. Squad number19Player nameCarmona
    Average rating

    6.63

  8. Squad number6Player nameBonmatí
    Average rating

    6.60

  9. Squad number17Player nameRedondo
    Average rating

    6.57

  10. Squad number14Player nameCodina
    Average rating

    6.52

  11. Squad number23Player nameCata Coll
    Average rating

    6.43

  12. Squad number12Player nameHernández
    Average rating

    6.41

  13. Squad number5Player nameAndrés
    Average rating

    6.37

  14. Squad number3Player nameAbelleira
    Average rating

    6.32

  15. Squad number11Player namePutellas
    Average rating

    6.24

  16. Squad number7Player nameGuerrero
    Average rating

    6.21

  17. Squad number15Player nameNavarro
    Average rating

    6.11

Netherlands

  1. Squad number1Player namevan Domselaar
    Average rating

    7.95

  2. Squad number3Player namevan der Gragt
    Average rating

    7.23

  3. Squad number17Player namePelova
    Average rating

    7.21

  4. Squad number4Player nameNouwen
    Average rating

    7.12

  5. Squad number2Player nameWilms
    Average rating

    7.12

  6. Squad number14Player nameGroenen
    Average rating

    7.08

  7. Squad number20Player nameJanssen
    Average rating

    6.96

  8. Squad number8Player nameSpitse
    Average rating

    6.93

  9. Squad number18Player nameCasparij
    Average rating

    6.74

  10. Squad number11Player nameMartens
    Average rating

    6.64

  11. Squad number21Player nameEgurrola
    Average rating

    6.59

  12. Squad number15Player nameDijkstra
    Average rating

    6.53

  13. Squad number22Player nameBrugts
    Average rating

    6.40

  14. Squad number9Player nameSnoeijs
    Average rating

    6.16

  15. Squad number6Player nameRoord
    Average rating

    5.62

  16. Squad number7Player nameBeerensteyn
    Average rating

    4.62

Line-ups

Spain

Formation 4-3-3

  • 23Coll Lluch
  • 12HernándezBooked at 35minsSubstituted forCarmonaat 90'minutes
  • 4Paredes
  • 14CodinaSubstituted forAndrésat 77'minutes
  • 2Batlle
  • 6BonmatíSubstituted forGuerreroat 87'minutes
  • 3Abelleira
  • 10Hermoso
  • 17RedondoSubstituted forParallueloat 71'minutes
  • 9GonzálezSubstituted forNavarroat 100'minutes
  • 8Caldentey OliverSubstituted forPutellasat 100'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Rodríguez Rivero
  • 5Andrés
  • 7Guerrero
  • 11Putellas
  • 13Salón
  • 15Navarro
  • 16Pérez
  • 18Paralluelo
  • 19Carmona
  • 20Gálvez
  • 21Zornoza
  • 22del Castillo

Netherlands

Formation 3-1-4-2

  • 1van Domselaar
  • 8SpitseSubstituted forSnoeijsat 85'minutes
  • 3van der GragtSubstituted forCasparijat 105'minutes
  • 20Janssen
  • 14Groenen
  • 17Pelova
  • 6RoordSubstituted forWilmsat 61'minutes
  • 21EgurrolaBooked at 61minsSubstituted forDijkstraat 96'minutes
  • 22BrugtsSubstituted forNouwenat 89'minutes
  • 7Beerensteyn
  • 11Martens

Substitutes

  • 2Wilms
  • 4Nouwen
  • 9Snoeijs
  • 12Baijings
  • 13Jansen
  • 15Dijkstra
  • 16Kop
  • 18Casparij
  • 19Kaptein
  • 23Weimar
Referee:
Stéphanie Frappart
Attendance:
32,021

Match Stats

Home TeamSpainAway TeamNetherlands
Possession
Home62%
Away38%
Shots
Home28
Away10
Shots on Target
Home8
Away4
Corners
Home8
Away2
Fouls
Home7
Away22

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Spain 2, Netherlands 1.

  2. Post update

    Second Half Extra Time ends, Spain 2, Netherlands 1.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Netherlands. Conceded by Ona Batlle.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Eva Navarro (Spain) header from the right side of the six yard box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Salma Paralluelo with a cross.

  5. Post update

    Jenni Hermoso (Spain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Lynn Wilms (Netherlands).

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jenni Hermoso (Spain) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

  8. Post update

    Salma Paralluelo (Spain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Caitlin Dijkstra (Netherlands).

  10. Post update

    Salma Paralluelo (Spain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Lineth Beerensteyn (Netherlands).

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Irene Paredes (Spain) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Teresa Abelleira with a cross following a corner.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Spain. Conceded by Caitlin Dijkstra.

  14. Post update

    Eva Navarro (Spain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Kerstin Casparij (Netherlands).

  16. Goal!

    Goal! Spain 2, Netherlands 1. Salma Paralluelo (Spain) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jenni Hermoso.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lineth Beerensteyn (Netherlands) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

  18. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  19. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Katja Snoeijs (Netherlands).

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lineth Beerensteyn (Netherlands) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Lieke Martens with a headed pass.

