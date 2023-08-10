Close menu
Women's World Cup - Quarter-final
SpainSpain02:00NetherlandsNetherlands
Venue: Wellington Regional Stadium

Netherlands v Spain: Dutch 'know everything' about World Cup quarter-final opponents

Last updated on .From the section Women's World Cup

The Netherlands "know everything" about their World Cup quarter-final opponents Spain, says manager Andries Jonker.

Jonker's side have been briefed on what to expect by their midfielder Damaris Egurrola, a former Spain international who switched allegiances in 2022.

"I think they [Spain] won't surprise us," Jonker said before Friday's game in Wellington.

"We spoke with our players, and of course Damaris, who knows a lot about Spain. Our scouting team did its job."

Jonkers' side also includes players with experience of Spanish football - defender Merel van Dongen currently plays for Atletico Madrid, while Stefanie van der Gragt and Lieke Martens both enjoyed spells at Barcelona.

"We know everything about Spain. We have a small book about them," Jonker added.

"We hope it will be helpful, but then in the end, you don't win a game in the preparation. You have to win it on the pitch."

The Netherlands, runners-up to the USA in 2019, beat South Africa 2-0 to reach the last eight, while Jorge Vilda's Spain side thrashed Switzerland 5-1 in the last 16.

Vilda said his side were "united" despite a turbulent build-up to the tournament, which saw 15 players involved in a dispute with the boss.

Egurrola, a regular in Spain's youth teams before making her senior debut in 2019, said she had issues with Vilda after she made the switch to the Netherlands.

Asked about Egurrola, Vilda said: "We worry about our players and the players that we can include in the line-up and I would not change any of my 23 players for anyone else.

"We have a group that competes and they are all fighting for the same objective, and they're very motivated."

The winner will face either Japan or Sweden in the semi-finals in Auckland on Tuesday.

Key stats

  • Spain have won their past three games in all competitions against Netherlands, scoring a total of five goals and conceding none in the process.
  • Despite playing just 190 of the 360 minutes available so far at the World Cup, no player has scored more goals for Spain than Alba Redondo, who has three goals and one assist - meaning she is averaging a goal involvement once every 48 minutes.
  • Jill Roord has scored four goals for the Netherlands at this World Cup, the most by a Dutch player in a single tournament.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland31202025
2Norway31116154
3New Zealand31111104
4Philippines310218-73

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Australia32017346
2Nigeria31203215
3Canada311125-34
4Ireland301213-21

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Japan3300110119
2Spain32018446
3Zambia3102311-83
4Costa Rica300318-70

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England33008179
2Denmark32013126
3China310227-53
4Haiti300304-40

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands32109187
2USA31204135
3Portugal31112114
4Vietnam3003012-120

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France32108447
2Jamaica31201015
3Brazil31115234
4Panama3003311-80

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sweden33009189
2South Africa31116604
3Italy310238-53
4Argentina301225-31

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Colombia32014226
2Morocco320126-46
3Germany31118354
4South Korea301214-31
View full Women's World Cup tables

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Fifa 2023 Women's World Cup

Also in Sport