Women's World Cup - Quarter-final
JapanJapan1SwedenSweden2

Japan 1-2 Sweden: World Cup semi-finals beckon as Arsenal and Man City stars score

By Neil JohnstonBBC Sport at Eden Park

Last updated on .From the section Women's World Cup

Sweden's players celebrate scoring against Japan at the Women's World Cup
Sweden have qualified for their fifth semi-final at the Fifa Women's World Cup

Sweden produced a magnificent performance to book a semi-final date with Spain and leave Japan's Women's World Cup dreams in tatters.

Japan were seen as title contenders after gliding through the group stage and defeating Norway in the last 16.

Here, they fell behind to Amanda Ilestedt's goal before Manchester City midfielder Filippa Angeldahl doubled Sweden's lead from the penalty spot.

Japan were awarded a controversial spot-kick, but Riko Ueki's 76th-minute attempt hit the bar, before West Ham's Honoka Hayashi pulled a goal back in the 87th minute.

That lifeline came moments after Aoba Fujino hit the woodwork from a free-kick, but Sweden saw the game out to make it into the last four.

New Arsenal defender Ilestedt has emerged as one of the players of the tournament, and she now has four goals.

This time she struck from the edge of the six-yard box in the 32nd minute after Japan failed to clear.

Goalkeeper Ayaka Yamashita kept Japan in the contest when she tipped an attempt by Sweden captain Kosovare Asllani onto the post, while Stina Blackstenius had earlier missed a glorious chance when the game was goalless.

There looked to be no coming back for Japan when Angeldahl doubled the lead from the spot after the video assistant referee (VAR) spotted a handball by Japan's Liverpool midfielder Fuka Nagano.

Japan had shone at this World Cup, scoring 14 times in their previous four matches.

But they struggled to test Sweden keeper Zecira Musovic enough at Eden Park as Sweden moved to within one win of a first World Cup final since 2003, when they lost to Germany in the final in the United States.

Sweden turn on the style

Sweden needed a last-minute winner to defeat South Africa in their opening game, while they trailed the United States 3-2 on penalties before eliminating the four-time world champions in the last round.

They have shown hunger and desire to reach back-to-back World Cup semi-finals and will fancy their chances against Spain back at Eden Park next Tuesday.

Peter Gerhardsson's side were riding the crest of a wave after eliminating the USA and they successfully stifled a Japan side who had been scoring goals for fun.

Japan only came alive in the closing stages and even after Hayashi scored, Sweden negotiated the 10 minutes of additional time.

After playing 120 minutes against the USA five days earlier, the Swedes once again ran themselves into the ground to deservedly book a semi-final spot.

One step too far

Japan have shown they can counter-attack and cut through opposition defences at pace throughout the tournament.

Yet this was one step too far for the Nadeshiko.

They looked a pale imitation of the side that had reached the quarter-finals in style, and got their first attempt on goal in the 63rd minute.

Despite a strong ending, hopes of reaching a third World Cup final in their most recent four attempts were extinguished by an impressive Sweden.

Japan have been great entertainers at this tournament and many of their players were inconsolable at the full-time whistle.

The exit of the 2011 world champions means there will be a new World Cup winner.

Player of the match

IlestedtAmanda Ilestedt

with an average of 8.80

Japan

  1. Squad number13Player nameEndo
    Average rating

    5.47

  2. Squad number20Player nameHamano
    Average rating

    5.46

  3. Squad number14Player nameHasegawa
    Average rating

    5.45

  4. Squad number1Player nameYamashita
    Average rating

    5.29

  5. Squad number12Player nameTakahashi
    Average rating

    5.29

  6. Squad number16Player nameHayashi
    Average rating

    5.29

  7. Squad number9Player nameUeki
    Average rating

    5.27

  8. Squad number11Player nameTanaka
    Average rating

    5.09

  9. Squad number7Player nameMiyazawa
    Average rating

    5.06

  10. Squad number10Player nameNagano
    Average rating

    4.98

  11. Squad number15Player nameFujino
    Average rating

    4.98

  12. Squad number3Player nameMinami
    Average rating

    4.87

  13. Squad number17Player nameSeike
    Average rating

    4.82

  14. Squad number2Player nameShimizu
    Average rating

    4.68

  15. Squad number4Player nameKumagai
    Average rating

    4.55

  16. Squad number6Player nameSugita
    Average rating

    4.45

Sweden

  1. Squad number13Player nameIlestedt
    Average rating

    8.80

  2. Squad number1Player nameMusovic
    Average rating

    8.47

  3. Squad number16Player nameAngeldahl
    Average rating

    8.37

  4. Squad number11Player nameBlackstenius
    Average rating

    8.31

  5. Squad number23Player nameRubensson
    Average rating

    8.29

  6. Squad number9Player nameAsllani
    Average rating

    8.27

  7. Squad number18Player nameRolfö
    Average rating

    8.24

  8. Squad number19Player nameRytting Kaneryd
    Average rating

    8.18

  9. Squad number2Player nameAndersson
    Average rating

    8.13

  10. Squad number6Player nameEriksson
    Average rating

    8.08

  11. Squad number8Player nameHurtig
    Average rating

    8.04

  12. Squad number14Player nameBjörn
    Average rating

    8.00

  13. Squad number20Player nameBennison
    Average rating

    7.99

  14. Squad number10Player nameJakobsson
    Average rating

    7.91

  15. Squad number7Player nameJanogy
    Average rating

    7.66

Line-ups

Japan

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Yamashita
  • 12TakahashiSubstituted forHamanoat 90+2'minutes
  • 4Kumagai
  • 3Minami
  • 2Shimizu
  • 10NaganoSubstituted forHayashiat 81'minutes
  • 14Hasegawa
  • 6SugitaSubstituted forEndoat 45'minutes
  • 15Fujino
  • 11TanakaSubstituted forUekiat 52'minutesBooked at 79mins
  • 7MiyazawaSubstituted forSeikeat 81'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Miyake
  • 8Naomoto
  • 9Ueki
  • 13Endo
  • 16Hayashi
  • 17Seike
  • 18Tanaka
  • 19Moriya
  • 20Hamano
  • 21Hirao
  • 22Chiba
  • 23Ishikawa

Sweden

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Musovic
  • 14Björn
  • 13Ilestedt
  • 6Eriksson
  • 2Andersson
  • 16Angeldahl
  • 23RubenssonSubstituted forBennisonat 84'minutes
  • 19Rytting KanerydSubstituted forJakobssonat 84'minutes
  • 9AsllaniSubstituted forJanogyat 72'minutes
  • 18RolföSubstituted forHurtigat 73'minutes
  • 11Blackstenius

Substitutes

  • 3Sembrant
  • 4Lennartsson
  • 5Sandberg
  • 7Janogy
  • 8Hurtig
  • 10Jakobsson
  • 12Falk
  • 15Blomqvist
  • 17Seger
  • 20Bennison
  • 21Enblom
  • 22Schough
Referee:
Esther Staubli
Attendance:
43,217

Match Stats

Home TeamJapanAway TeamSweden
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home11
Away15
Shots on Target
Home3
Away6
Corners
Home4
Away3
Fouls
Home7
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Japan 1, Sweden 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Japan 1, Sweden 2.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Stina Blackstenius (Sweden).

  4. Post update

    Saki Kumagai (Japan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Sweden. Conceded by Risa Shimizu.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Maika Hamano (Japan) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a set piece situation.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Filippa Angeldahl (Sweden).

  8. Post update

    Aoba Fujino (Japan) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Japan. Maika Hamano replaces Hana Takahashi.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kiko Seike (Japan) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Riko Ueki.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Riko Ueki (Japan) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Aoba Fujino with a cross.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Japan. Conceded by Magdalena Eriksson.

  13. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  14. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Zecira Musovic (Sweden).

  15. Goal!

    Goal! Japan 1, Sweden 2. Honoka Hayashi (Japan) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.

  16. Post update

    Aoba Fujino (Japan) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Magdalena Eriksson (Sweden).

  18. Post update

    Aoba Fujino (Japan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Sweden. Sofia Jakobsson replaces Johanna Rytting Kaneryd.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Sweden. Hanna Bennison replaces Elin Rubensson.

Comments

59 comments

  • Comment posted by Neil, today at 11:22

    Dad Japan out.

  • Comment posted by Moni, today at 11:18

    Shame Japan were intimated by the size difference in the first half. Sweden played smart though, we're attacking down right so Miyazawa couldn't get in to the game and making the size count.

  • Comment posted by None, today at 11:17

    Why are there so many foul throws in this tournament, have the officials just given up????

  • Comment posted by thelongestpig, today at 11:14

    Laughable commentary again. Stonewall penalty for Japan, Swede clipped her heel yet the "experts" were calling for her to be booked for simulation. Embarrassing.

  • Comment posted by Atonio, today at 11:13

    Boring Sweden playing like boring lionesses England... Boring world cup.... Come on Colombia, Spain, France

    • Reply posted by Bunwell , today at 11:20

      Bunwell replied:
      Antonio ..even more boring....boring

  • Comment posted by nodrah, today at 11:13

    nonbeliever 11:03
    I make the Swedes favourites now.

    Might that be because they beat your previous favourites Japan ?
    Personally I strongly believe that the eventual winners will be Spain, Sweden, Australia, France, Colombia or England ... bet I'm right ...

    • Reply posted by Atonio, today at 11:17

      Atonio replied:
      ☕☕☕

  • Comment posted by Lozz1971 , today at 11:13

    How on planet earth was that penalty given ,why have VAR if they are to bind to see what the rest of us can see.. justice was served .well done Sweden you deserved to win. Japan was very disappointing in the first half ..

  • Comment posted by Ian Tyneside, today at 11:12

    To all the suckers who bet on Japan > LOL

  • Comment posted by TravB, today at 11:12

    Japanese penalty was a terrible decision. It wasn't even a clever dive and she probably should have had a yellow card. Justice done in the end!

  • Comment posted by youlesie23, today at 11:09

    I'd be amazed if the referee and the VAR team get another game after that, they were poor. Sweden penalty was correct in law, but it's a stupid law with no common sense.

    As for the Japan penalty, I don't know what's worse - the blatant dive, the referee falling for said dive, the VAR team not intervening, or the ridiculous foul throw that the officiating team somehow missed.

    • Reply posted by Ian Tyneside, today at 11:18

      Ian Tyneside replied:
      If it wasn't enforced then every defender would be flailing their arms everywhere whenever the ball came into the box. The rules are there for a reason.

  • Comment posted by w1214569, today at 11:08

    Unfortunate forJapan, despite the considerable efforts of the powers-that-be to give them late goals.

  • Comment posted by kiltedkiwi, today at 11:06

    Never seen so many foul throw ins, and they aren't being pulled up.
    So embarrassing

  • Comment posted by BBCesspit, today at 11:04

    Didn't some pundit say the only danger sides England have to worry about are Netherlands and Japan?

  • Comment posted by IntheClouds, today at 11:04

    I felt that while they've been playing well Japan wound get found out against a bigger more physical team that is also technically proficient and that's what happened. They left it very late before upping the ante and ran out of time. Sweden are good but not unbeatable and their goalie looks a little iffy. Their match up with Spain is hard to call.

  • Comment posted by Rodber, today at 11:04

    Very disappointing from Japan. Missed penalty on top of certainties misfired.

    They were overawed by the difference in height. They ran alongside these towering Swedes like toddlers beside their parents.

    Not that Sweden played all that well at all. Their attacks usually petered out in chaos.

    • Reply posted by Sirrantsalot, today at 11:12

      Sirrantsalot replied:
      Should never ever have been a penalty and the ref and VAR officials should all be sacked off by Fifa. Imagine if Japan had scored, gone to extra time, and then qualified by either scoring or winning a penalty shootout?

      Worst decision in any World Cup - male or female - for a very long time.

  • Comment posted by nonbeliever, today at 11:03

    Sweden look a very strong side, brushed Japan aside. Those controlling the VAR technology today should be ashamed of themselves or not least sacked !! Both penalty decisions were woefully wrong especially the Japanese penalty. I make the Swedes favourites now.

  • Comment posted by Moose Knuckle, today at 11:02

    That Fuka let Japan down

  • Comment posted by Stornoway Cove, today at 11:02

    Surprise - but a deserved victory - Sweden raised their game big style and got what they deserved

  • Comment posted by Keynote, today at 11:02

    Cannot see England losing to another European side, another door opens

    • Reply posted by Neo, today at 11:19

      Neo replied:
      English arrogance raising its ugly head once again!

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland31202025
2Norway31116154
3New Zealand31111104
4Philippines310218-73

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Australia32017346
2Nigeria31203215
3Canada311125-34
4Ireland301213-21

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Japan3300110119
2Spain32018446
3Zambia3102311-83
4Costa Rica300318-70

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England33008179
2Denmark32013126
3China310227-53
4Haiti300304-40

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands32109187
2USA31204135
3Portugal31112114
4Vietnam3003012-120

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France32108447
2Jamaica31201015
3Brazil31115234
4Panama3003311-80

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sweden33009189
2South Africa31116604
3Italy310238-53
4Argentina301225-31

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Colombia32014226
2Morocco320126-46
3Germany31118354
4South Korea301214-31
View full Women's World Cup tables

