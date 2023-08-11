Last updated on .From the section Women's World Cup

Sweden have qualified for their fifth semi-final at the Fifa Women's World Cup

Sweden produced a magnificent performance to book a semi-final date with Spain and leave Japan's Women's World Cup dreams in tatters.

Japan were seen as title contenders after gliding through the group stage and defeating Norway in the last 16.

Here, they fell behind to Amanda Ilestedt's goal before Manchester City midfielder Filippa Angeldahl doubled Sweden's lead from the penalty spot.

Japan were awarded a controversial spot-kick, but Riko Ueki's 76th-minute attempt hit the bar, before West Ham's Honoka Hayashi pulled a goal back in the 87th minute.

That lifeline came moments after Aoba Fujino hit the woodwork from a free-kick, but Sweden saw the game out to make it into the last four.

New Arsenal defender Ilestedt has emerged as one of the players of the tournament, and she now has four goals.

This time she struck from the edge of the six-yard box in the 32nd minute after Japan failed to clear.

Goalkeeper Ayaka Yamashita kept Japan in the contest when she tipped an attempt by Sweden captain Kosovare Asllani onto the post, while Stina Blackstenius had earlier missed a glorious chance when the game was goalless.

There looked to be no coming back for Japan when Angeldahl doubled the lead from the spot after the video assistant referee (VAR) spotted a handball by Japan's Liverpool midfielder Fuka Nagano.

Japan had shone at this World Cup, scoring 14 times in their previous four matches.

But they struggled to test Sweden keeper Zecira Musovic enough at Eden Park as Sweden moved to within one win of a first World Cup final since 2003, when they lost to Germany in the final in the United States.

Sweden turn on the style

Sweden needed a last-minute winner to defeat South Africa in their opening game, while they trailed the United States 3-2 on penalties before eliminating the four-time world champions in the last round.

They have shown hunger and desire to reach back-to-back World Cup semi-finals and will fancy their chances against Spain back at Eden Park next Tuesday.

Peter Gerhardsson's side were riding the crest of a wave after eliminating the USA and they successfully stifled a Japan side who had been scoring goals for fun.

Japan only came alive in the closing stages and even after Hayashi scored, Sweden negotiated the 10 minutes of additional time.

After playing 120 minutes against the USA five days earlier, the Swedes once again ran themselves into the ground to deservedly book a semi-final spot.

One step too far

Japan have shown they can counter-attack and cut through opposition defences at pace throughout the tournament.

Yet this was one step too far for the Nadeshiko.

They looked a pale imitation of the side that had reached the quarter-finals in style, and got their first attempt on goal in the 63rd minute.

Despite a strong ending, hopes of reaching a third World Cup final in their most recent four attempts were extinguished by an impressive Sweden.

Japan have been great entertainers at this tournament and many of their players were inconsolable at the full-time whistle.

The exit of the 2011 world champions means there will be a new World Cup winner.

