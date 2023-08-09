Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Arsenal midfielder Charlie Patino scored three goals in 37 games on loan for Blackpool last season

Swansea City are set to sign Arsenal midfielder Charlie Patino on a season-long loan.

England Under-20 international Patino, 19, spent last season on loan at Blackpool and scored three goals in 37 appearances for the Seasiders as they were relegated from the Championship.

The Watford-born player will now spend a second year in the second tier.

Patino has long been highly regarded at Arsenal and is contracted to the Gunners until 2025.

He has made two senior appearances for Arsenal, both of which came in cup competitions during the 2021-22 campaign.

Patino scored a late goal after coming off the bench for his first-team debut against Sunderland in the Carabao Cup in December 2021.