Derry City's request to stage the home leg of their Europa Conference League qualifier at Windsor Park has been turned down by governing body Uefa.

The FAI club's Brandywell ground fails to meet the required criteria to host the match and Tallaght Stadium in Dublin was the designated alternative.

However, Derry asked Uefa if they could switch the game to Windsor Park.

Uefa said the game must be played in "the same or another city within the territory of its association'.

Tallagh Stadium is now confirmed as the venue for the second leg of the third round qualifier against Kazakhstan's Tobol on 17 August.

Derry wanted the game moved to Windsor Park in south Belfast, home of Northern Ireland and Irish League side Linfield, as it has a larger capacity than Tallaght and in order to minimize travel for their fans.

The Candystripes were members of the Irish League until 1972 when clubs voted not to play at the Brandywell due to security concerns during The Troubles. They then joined the League of Ireland in 1985.

Uefa regulations stipulate that the venue announced at the beginning of the competition is considered as the 'home venue' of the respective club.

"A venue may be the ground of the home club or another ground in the same or another city within the territory of its association," said a Uefa spokesperson.

"Therefore, Derry City FC will have to play in Tallaght as originally announced for the UECL 3rd qualifying round home fixture on the 17 August 2023."

Uefa will only make exceptions should no other suitable venue be available on the 'home territory'.

Derry will take on Tobol the first leg of the qualifier in Kazakhstan on Thursday night.