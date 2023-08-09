Close menu

Sander Berge: Burnley sign Norway midfielder from Sheffield United

Sander Berge has been capped 36 times for Norway
Burnley have signed midfielder Sander Berge from Sheffield United for a fee in the region of £12m.

The 25-year-old Norway international joins on a four-year deal at Turf Moor and becomes manager Vincent Kompany's 11th signing of the summer.

Berge joined the Blades from Genk in 2020 for a club-record £22m fee and made 109 appearances.

"He's an intelligent footballer, with a great eye for a pass and the ability to run with the ball," Kompany said.

"He also has a strength and physicality that will be invaluable in the Premier League."

Berge came through the youth ranks at Norwegian lower league side Asker and earned a move to Valerenga in the country's top flight in 2015 before he switched to Belgium club Genk in 2017.

He had entered the final year of his contract at Bramall Lane and is the second big-name player to leave Sheffield United this summer after fellow midfielder Iliman Ndiaye, 23, joined Marseille.

"I have heard a lot of good things about Burnley and seeing the success from outside last season, there's a great project building here," Berge said.

"It's a great environment full of young talented players from all around the world, so I just think it's the perfect fit for me. The club has high ambitions, making several signings, and it all just fits into what I'm looking for."

The newly-promoted Clarets begin the 2023-24 Premier League campaign against defending champions Manchester City, where Kompany played between 2008 and 2019, at Turf Moor on Friday.

  • Comment posted by Anonymous, today at 18:29

    Just lost £10m + on Berge, lost millions more on Ramsdale, NDIAYE and others! Wasting money and chucking it away with nothing to show for it! The board can't even pay bonuses for winning promotion. No wonder the fans won't sign new contracts, the board can't be trusted! SACK the lot!

  • Comment posted by YasyMeva, today at 18:22

    Might prove to be the most influential signing of the summer. Just the kind of player we need in the middle, and weakened an already weak Premier League rival in the process...

  • Comment posted by John Lambert, today at 18:21

    A 6’4” midget, can’t jump, can’t tackle, no pace, forever injured, goes missing, 1 good game in 5, apart from, a nice bloke on all accounts though, UTB ⚔️

    • Reply posted by YasyMeva, today at 18:23

      YasyMeva replied:
      You needed to throw that salt over your shoulder for good luck (gonna need it) not waste it here 🤣

  • Comment posted by Andrew Lindsay, today at 18:17

    Blades cut to death with sales, blunt return to championship if cash not reinvested in magnas and snuff, fans deserve better

  • Comment posted by Nnnutter, today at 18:16

    Should sign Ham and Cheese while they're at it

  • Comment posted by Anonymous, today at 18:16

    Bunch of total nutters in the boardroom at Bramall Lane. They should pack their bags and go home now!

    I feel sorry for Hecky and I hope that fans do not blame him when we are faced with relegation.

    The fans supporting the chairman and board are not Blades fans. The Chairman said at start of last promotion under Chris Wilder SUFC are no longer a selling club! Total nutters and Get Rid!

    • Reply posted by Greasy chip butty, today at 18:19

      Greasy chip butty replied:
      you're way off target, they've been sold cos they didn't want to stay and wouldn't sign new contracts. If you'd watched Lundstram play his last season with us you'd understand why it's best to sell and reinvest.

  • Comment posted by gerrard4ever, today at 18:14

    Not kicked a ball yet in premier league after promotion and this is there 2nd of 3rd best player who they have sold, could understand if it was for a huge profit but he was released for rumoured £12 million, that's a £10 million loss on the player, so that's Luton and Sheffield Utd as two of the three teams to be relegated.

    • Reply posted by Greasy chip butty, today at 18:29

      Greasy chip butty replied:
      The value of a player depreciates in line with his remaining contract so if they've got £12m the Blades have actually made a profit.

  • Comment posted by PopeyetheBlade, today at 18:13

    We have just signed a better player, in my opinion, in Vinicius Souza and still have money left from the sale of Berge who was hit and miss.

    • Reply posted by Greasy chip butty, today at 18:16

      Greasy chip butty replied:
      hey popeye, you stole my words - hit and miss!

  • Comment posted by 4mhoxicz, today at 18:11

    Why have Sheffield United sold an International quality player to a rival club?

    • Reply posted by Greasy chip butty, today at 18:15

      Greasy chip butty replied:
      cos he wanted to go and refused to sign a new contract - see my first posting

  • Comment posted by Cole, today at 18:10

    Worrying times for Sheffield Utd... first Ndiaye and now Berge, they'll be up against it to survive relegation.

    • Reply posted by YasyMeva, today at 18:28

      YasyMeva replied:
      They're doomed. Were a bang average bully boy team in the Championship. That won't cut it in the Premier League. Fancy Luton to finish above them...

  • Comment posted by anonymous , today at 18:09

    WHAT A SIGNING. As a neutral I feel with this signing burnley can really push for the title this year

    • Reply posted by Cole, today at 18:11

      Cole replied:
      r/sarcasm

  • Comment posted by Greasy chip butty, today at 18:06

    Very hit and miss player, also injury prone. Better to get rid of a player who doesn't want to stay and wouldn't try eg Lundstram. Or even worse, downs tools like Ryan Fraser for Bournemouth. Hopefully the Blades will have got a decent price.

