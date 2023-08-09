Last updated on .From the section League Cup

Mauricio Pochettino (right) lost to his current club Chelsea when he took Tottenham to the EFL Cup final in 2015

Five-time winners Chelsea will host League Two side AFC Wimbledon in the second round of the Carabao Cup.

There are two all-Premier League ties as Fulham welcome Tottenham Hotspur and Nottingham Forest host Burnley.

Gillingham's reward for knocking out Championship side Southampton in one of the shocks of the first round is a trip to recently-promoted Luton Town.

Two other top-flight teams also face fourth-tier opposition as Everton visit Doncaster and Newport host Brentford.

The second-round ties will take place in the week commencing 28 August.

The eight Premier League sides to have qualified for Europe this season will join the competition in round three.

Northern section

Tranmere Rovers v Leicester City

Salford City v Leeds United

Harrogate Town v Blackburn Rovers

Stoke City v Rotherham United

Wrexham v Bradford City

Doncaster Rovers v Everton

Bolton Wanderers v Middlesbrough

Port Vale v Crewe Alexandra

Nottingham Forest v Burnley

Sheffield Wednesday v Mansfield Town

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Blackpool

Sheffield United v Lincoln City

Southern section

Bristol City v Queens Park Rangers or Norwich City

Plymouth Argyle v Crystal Palace

Reading v Ipswich Town

Portsmouth v Peterborough United

Luton Town v Gillingham

Swansea City v Bournemouth

Fulham v Tottenham Hotspur

Exeter City v Stevenage

Wycombe Wanderers v Sutton United

Birmingham City v Cardiff City

Newport County v Brentford

Chelsea v AFC Wimbledon