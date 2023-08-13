Brentford v Tottenham kick-off delayed by water supply issue
Last updated on .From the section Premier League
Kick-off in Brentford's opening Premier League game of the season against Tottenham Hotspur was delayed by six minutes because of a water supply issue at Gtech Community Stadium.
The game was scheduled to begin at 14:00 BST and the players and officials were on the pitch ready to start.
However they were made to wait and the game eventually began at 14:06 BST.
Brentford said they had to deal with an issue around their water supply that was "affecting all related facilities".
It was the second time this weekend that kick-off in a Premier League game was delayed, after a ticketing issue caused Arsenal's game with Nottingham Forest on Saturday to be pushed back 30 minutes.
