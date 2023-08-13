Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Referee Robert Jones explained to Brentford and Tottenham staff why kick-off had to be delayed

Kick-off in Brentford's opening Premier League game of the season against Tottenham Hotspur was delayed by six minutes because of a water supply issue at Gtech Community Stadium.

The game was scheduled to begin at 14:00 BST and the players and officials were on the pitch ready to start.

However they were made to wait and the game eventually began at 14:06 BST.

Brentford said they had to deal external-link with an issue around their water supply that was "affecting all related facilities".

It was the second time this weekend that kick-off in a Premier League game was delayed, after a ticketing issue caused Arsenal's game with Nottingham Forest on Saturday to be pushed back 30 minutes.