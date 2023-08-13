Close menu

Brentford v Tottenham kick-off delayed by water supply issue

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Referee Robert Jones speaks with Thomas Frank, Manager of Brentford, prior to the Premier League match between Brentford FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Gtech Community Stadium
Referee Robert Jones explained to Brentford and Tottenham staff why kick-off had to be delayed

Kick-off in Brentford's opening Premier League game of the season against Tottenham Hotspur was delayed by six minutes because of a water supply issue at Gtech Community Stadium.

The game was scheduled to begin at 14:00 BST and the players and officials were on the pitch ready to start.

However they were made to wait and the game eventually began at 14:06 BST.

Brentford said they had to dealexternal-link with an issue around their water supply that was "affecting all related facilities".

It was the second time this weekend that kick-off in a Premier League game was delayed, after a ticketing issue caused Arsenal's game with Nottingham Forest on Saturday to be pushed back 30 minutes.

Everything you need to know about your Premier League team bannerBBC Sport banner footer

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport