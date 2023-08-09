Last updated on .From the section Hibernian

Hibs are "confident" Harry McKirdy will be back to full fitness in time

Hibernian forward Harry McKirdy has undergone successful heart surgery, with the club saying he "will be out for a significant period of time".

The Scot, 26, joined Hibs from Swindon last year and made 23 appearances in his debut season.

However, he has not featured since the Easter Road side's final game of last season.

"The club are confident that Harry will return to full fitness following his rehabilitation period," said Hibs. external-link

"The club's medical department will continue to have open dialogue with his surgeon, and specialists, to ensure he continues to recover in this positive manner.

"McKirdy will be out for a significant period of time."