David Button (centre) has amassed more than 350 appearances in his 17-year career

Reading have signed experienced goalkeeper David Button on a two-year-deal.

The 34-year-old has played for West Bromwich Albion for the past three seasons where he made 31 appearances in both the Championship and Premier League.

"He is a model pro," Reading head of football operations Mark Bowen said external-link .

"We are bringing in an immensely experienced goalkeeper who has knowhow and quality."

Bowen added: "He's keen to help some of our young goalkeepers learn, but most importantly he wants to prove himself as the prime candidate for the starting position."

Button, who came through Tottenham's youth academy, has made more than 350 appearances throughout his 17-year career for 18 different teams.