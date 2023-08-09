Matty Godden: Coventry striker extends contract with Championship club
Coventry striker Matty Godden has signed a contract extension to run until the end of the 2024-25 season.
The 32-year-old has scored 41 goals in 116 appearances for the Sky Blues since joining them from Peterborough in 2019.
He was on target 15 times - including two hat-tricks - as they won promotion from League One in 2020.
And Godden scored eight times last term as they reached the Championship play-off final, only to lose to Luton on penalties at Wembley.
"The journey has been special and something I will remember for the rest of my life," he told the Coventry website.
"It means a lot to me to get this over the line and hopefully we can make some more memories."
He added: "We want to be fighting where we were last year and I think we deserve to be up there again.
"Nothing is a given in this league. We will go out there and give it our all every game and see where that takes us."