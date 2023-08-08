Close menu

Harry Maguire transfer: West Ham agree £30m deal to sign defender from Man Utd

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Man Utdcomments199

Harry Maguire
Harry Maguire has been booed by sections of Manchester United fans during pre-season

West Ham United have agreed a £30m deal with Manchester United to sign defender Harry Maguire.

Personal terms are yet to be agreed but they are not expected to be an issue as it is understood Maguire is keen to make the move.

The England centre-back, 30, struggled for first-team opportunities at Old Trafford last season and has been stripped of the captaincy.

Maguire joined United in August 2019 for a world record £80m for a defender.

Maguire made 30 appearances for United last season, but only made eight league starts.

He had potentially slipped down to fifth choice central defender at Old Trafford, with Lisandro Martinez, Rafael Varane, Victor Lindelof and Luke Shaw ahead of him.

Despite his struggles at Manchester United, Maguire has been a regular for England under Gareth Southgate, starting all five games at the 2022 World Cup.

West Ham are looking to bolster their squad after selling England midfielder Declan Rice to Arsenal for £105m and Italy striker Gianluca Scamacca to Atalanta for £21.5m.

West Ham boss David Moyes is closing on signing Ajax's Edson Alvarez as a replacement for Rice and has also been linked with moves for Manchester United's Scott McTominay and Southampton's James Ward-Prowse.

Premier League champions Manchester City are interested in Hammers midfielder Lucas Paqueta, with an initial approach made but no bid yet.

Rice's departure leaves West Ham without an obvious captain and Moyes has opted not to name a replacement so far.

Current first choice central defenders Nayef Aguerd and Kurt Zouma have both had injury problems in recent months.

How to follow Manchester United on the BBC bannerManchester United banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

199 comments

  • Comment posted by stevechase, today at 10:19

    Not the greatest defender ever but has taken far too much abuse. Had a rough season but there is a decent defender in there and will probably show that now he is out of the United pressure cooker

    • Reply posted by MuhammedIqbal2212, today at 10:27

      MuhammedIqbal2212 replied:
      🤣 oh lordy lord lord, he's going to be even worse for you than he was for us! But ahahahahah

  • Comment posted by Dreddy Tennis, today at 10:19

    This makes sense. The original fee for Maguire was insane and bore no reflection on the market value, no matter how desperate United were for a defender. £30 million is fair for an established England international.

    I think he'll be fine at West Ham; less pressure and with a lower defensive line that won't expose his lack of pace. The rest of his game is great. Good business all-around!

    • Reply posted by bhav, today at 10:23

      bhav replied:
      Established England international? Only because Southgate continues to blindly pick him

  • Comment posted by CEP, today at 10:19

    As a MUFC supporter I wish him all the best and hope it works out for him

  • Comment posted by Spolmit, today at 10:21

    He has taken so much stick I really hope that he does well at West Ham and is happy there.

  • Comment posted by duke411, today at 10:21

    May he succeed in the new environment. Wishing him the best.

  • Comment posted by Football_365, today at 10:16

    He needs a fresh start.
    The fee is reasonable.
    This is actually a win-win.

    • Reply posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 10:17

      This name is awaiting moderation replied:
      His wages will strangle us

  • Comment posted by Sinhealer, today at 10:19

    He'll do well there, not suited to Man Utds high line and press, not who at Man Utd thought he would be.
    You'll see a much better player given West Hams tactics.

  • Comment posted by eeknowsit, today at 10:17

    Good luck Harry. Should do well in a deep lying defence. He’s taken a lot of abuse but in the right system he’s a top class player.

  • Comment posted by James, today at 10:18

    Really hope Maguire succeeds in a new environment, sadly not cut out for United but some of the treatment from their fans he received was shocking. Has always done well for England as well and getting back playing regular football will do him good.

    • Reply posted by JuliusCaesarWasASocialist, today at 10:34

      JuliusCaesarWasASocialist replied:
      The criticism was deserved as he's a poor player, and has an arrogant attitude. I still cringe about him doing a knee slide, cupping his ears scoring against Albania, as if this was the proof that he hasn't been an evidently error prone mess for his entire Man Utd career

  • Comment posted by Funkiest Monkey, today at 10:25

    Methinks, he will do a Jonny Evans and thrive without the United pressure. Good luck.

  • Comment posted by themightofthorge, today at 10:23

    Still a fantastic player in an England shirt - hope he finds form again with WHU.
    Best of luck!

  • Comment posted by Help Out to Eat Out, today at 10:25

    A very good player (though maybe not title-chasing good) in need of a fresh start. Good move all round.

  • Comment posted by Georve, today at 10:17

    Good luck to him. Hope he can get some luck back.

  • Comment posted by Sensible Approach, today at 10:26

    Look forward to Harry heading in a winner against united at Old Trafford...

    • Reply posted by CJR, today at 10:29

      CJR replied:
      Most likely the winner for Man Utd with another home goal😂😂😂😂😂😂

  • Comment posted by Chewywright, today at 10:17

    Would be a great signing for WHU. Maguire will show his abilities out of the Utd pressure cooker.

    • Reply posted by bhav, today at 10:22

      bhav replied:
      Good luck in the relegation pressure cooker

  • Comment posted by Display name, today at 10:21

    Good deal for all involved

  • Comment posted by KingCarlos, today at 10:18

    I guess he would have to halve his salary - still a long way to get this one done

    • Reply posted by Dreddy Tennis, today at 10:27

      Dreddy Tennis replied:
      He likely will, though. Or at least significantly reduce them.

      At the end of the day he will lose his spot in the England side and won't be playing for Man Utd again as it stands, and he clearly wants to play. If he wasn't keen on the move, West Ham would be unlikely to have made an offer in the first place.

  • Comment posted by Christian, today at 10:19

    West Ham should be delighted to have £30 mill + a half decent footballer from Man Utd. It is good of them to take him.

  • Comment posted by Quintessential Dichotomy, today at 10:29

    Pants taken down and buttocks severely beaten for United AGAIN! £50 MILLION loss, insane transfer strategy at that club.

    • Reply posted by Holster, today at 10:31

      Holster replied:
      When you've got the money who cares.

  • Comment posted by Derek , today at 10:31

    Would be good to see him score against M U, that would be a real confidence booster.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport