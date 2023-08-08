Close menu

West Ham transfer news: Hammers agree deals for Harry Maguire and James Ward-Prowse

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

West Ham United have agreed deals for Manchester United's Harry Maguire and Southampton's James Ward-Prowse worth about £60m in total.

Each deal is thought to be worth in the region of £30m.

Maguire, 30, struggled for first-team opportunities at Old Trafford last season and has been stripped of the captaincy this season.

He is understood to be keen on the move with personal terms yet to be agreed but not expected to be a problem.

Maguire joined United in August 2019 for a world record £80m for a defender.

West Ham have been trying to sign Ward-Prowse for much of the summer but Southampton, who were relegated to the Championship last season, had so far rejected their advances.

It had appeared inevitable that Southampton would lose their captain and that now seems set to happen.

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

262 comments

  • Comment posted by stevechase, today at 10:19

    Not the greatest defender ever but has taken far too much abuse. Had a rough season but there is a decent defender in there and will probably show that now he is out of the United pressure cooker

    • Reply posted by MuhammedIqbal2212, today at 10:27

      MuhammedIqbal2212 replied:
      🤣 oh lordy lord lord, he's going to be even worse for you than he was for us! But ahahahahah

  • Comment posted by Dreddy Tennis, today at 10:19

    This makes sense. The original fee for Maguire was insane and bore no reflection on the market value, no matter how desperate United were for a defender. £30 million is fair for an established England international.

    I think he'll be fine at West Ham; less pressure and with a lower defensive line that won't expose his lack of pace. The rest of his game is great. Good business all-around!

    • Reply posted by bhav, today at 10:23

      bhav replied:
      Established England international? Only because Southgate continues to blindly pick him

  • Comment posted by CEP, today at 10:19

    As a MUFC supporter I wish him all the best and hope it works out for him

    • Reply posted by Nineteen and six, today at 10:43

      Nineteen and six replied:
      But you are very glad he’s gone

  • Comment posted by Spolmit, today at 10:21

    He has taken so much stick I really hope that he does well at West Ham and is happy there.

  • Comment posted by duke411, today at 10:21

    May he succeed in the new environment. Wishing him the best.

  • Comment posted by Football_365, today at 10:16

    He needs a fresh start.
    The fee is reasonable.
    This is actually a win-win.

    • Reply posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 10:17

      This name is awaiting moderation replied:
      His wages will strangle us

  • Comment posted by Sinhealer, today at 10:19

    He'll do well there, not suited to Man Utds high line and press, not who at Man Utd thought he would be.
    You'll see a much better player given West Hams tactics.

  • Comment posted by James, today at 10:18

    Really hope Maguire succeeds in a new environment, sadly not cut out for United but some of the treatment from their fans he received was shocking. Has always done well for England as well and getting back playing regular football will do him good.

    • Reply posted by JuliusCaesarWasASocialist, today at 10:34

      JuliusCaesarWasASocialist replied:
      The criticism was deserved as he's a poor player, and has an arrogant attitude. I still cringe about him doing a knee slide, cupping his ears scoring against Albania, as if this was the proof that he hasn't been an evidently error prone mess for his entire Man Utd career

  • Comment posted by Funkiest Monkey, today at 10:25

    Methinks, he will do a Jonny Evans and thrive without the United pressure. Good luck.

  • Comment posted by eeknowsit, today at 10:17

    Good luck Harry. Should do well in a deep lying defence. He’s taken a lot of abuse but in the right system he’s a top class player.

  • Comment posted by Sensible Approach, today at 10:26

    Look forward to Harry heading in a winner against united at Old Trafford...

    • Reply posted by CJR, today at 10:29

      CJR replied:
      Most likely the winner for Man Utd with another home goal😂😂😂😂😂😂

  • Comment posted by Help Out to Eat Out, today at 10:25

    A very good player (though maybe not title-chasing good) in need of a fresh start. Good move all round.

  • Comment posted by themightofthorge, today at 10:23

    Still a fantastic player in an England shirt - hope he finds form again with WHU.
    Best of luck!

    • Reply posted by crimewriter1, today at 10:39

      crimewriter1 replied:
      What England games have you watched...not the ones I watched. He's awful.

  • Comment posted by Georve, today at 10:17

    Good luck to him. Hope he can get some luck back.

  • Comment posted by Chewywright, today at 10:17

    Would be a great signing for WHU. Maguire will show his abilities out of the Utd pressure cooker.

    • Reply posted by bhav, today at 10:22

      bhav replied:
      Good luck in the relegation pressure cooker

  • Comment posted by Display name, today at 10:21

    Good deal for all involved

  • Comment posted by Derek , today at 10:31

    Would be good to see him score against M U, that would be a real confidence booster.

  • Comment posted by grahame, today at 10:27

    The guy didn’t deserve all the hatred he got on social media, or anti social media should be the title. Maybe not worth the £80million Utd paid for him but he didn’t set the price. West Ham seems like a good fit and I wish him well

    • Reply posted by WIthrespect, today at 10:31

      WIthrespect replied:
      Well said - I don't support United but the fans have been just wrong when it comes to HM

  • Comment posted by Quintessential Dichotomy, today at 10:29

    Pants taken down and buttocks severely beaten for United AGAIN! £50 MILLION loss, insane transfer strategy at that club.

    • Reply posted by Holster, today at 10:31

      Holster replied:
      When you've got the money who cares.

  • Comment posted by KingCarlos, today at 10:18

    I guess he would have to halve his salary - still a long way to get this one done

    • Reply posted by Dreddy Tennis, today at 10:27

      Dreddy Tennis replied:
      He likely will, though. Or at least significantly reduce them.

      At the end of the day he will lose his spot in the England side and won't be playing for Man Utd again as it stands, and he clearly wants to play. If he wasn't keen on the move, West Ham would be unlikely to have made an offer in the first place.

