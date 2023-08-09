The Rams have only managed eight shots on target and one goal in two games so far this season

Derby County boss Paul Warne says some of his players have been distracted by potential moves and he still needs to bolster his squad for the new season.

The Rams lost 2-0 to Blackpool in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday, four days after defeat against Wigan in League One.

Several players have been linked with a transfer during the summer, the most high-profile being midfielder Max Bird.

"Possibly a couple of my players have had their heads turned," Warne told BBC Radio Derby.

"I feel like they think there is a move or something. It feels a bit strange."

Derby supporters booed the team off at half-time of the defeat against the Seasiders - their second home loss already this season.

"We are always looking for new, fresh players," Warne added. "At the moment, if the window shuts tomorrow, it feels like we are short.

"Maybe I am uber paranoid. But that is the job of a football manager. It just feels like we need a couple more players who can hopefully raise the level of everyone.

"I don't think the performance [against Blackpool] is indicative of what we have in the building, but we just collectively underperformed. And if you do underperform against a really good team you are going to get what you got tonight - and that is very little."