Lucas Akins opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the first half

Boss Nigel Clough says Mansfield Town's performance in the 2-0 Carabao Cup victory at home against Grimsby Town was from a "higher level" and sets the standard for the season.

The Stags dominated, with goals from Lucas Akins and Rhys Oates enough to take them through to the second round for the first time in five years.

Clough told BBC Radio Nottingham the display and win lacked just one thing.

"We should have scored more goals. Some of our play was excellent," he said.

"Somebody is going to cop one during the season where, if we do put even a reasonable percentage of the chances away, we will be getting five. Some of the football was from a higher level."

Clough had a similar view on Saturday's 2-2 draw with Crewe Alexandra in the opening League Two fixture of the season at Gresty Road.

"It was another good performance on the back of Saturday," he added. "I said to the lads 'you have the standards in the first two performances'. It should have been three points and going through in the the cup but it's a point and we are through in the cup.

"That's the only thing at the moment that we're not taking a bigger proportion of our chances because our play deserves more goals. You get to that point where you think you should be two or three up and then at half-time are only 1-0 up."