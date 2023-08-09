Last updated on .From the section Nottm Forest

Matt Turner has made 32 appearances for the USA

Nottingham Forest have completed the signing of USA international goalkeeper Matt Turner from Arsenal on a four-year contract.

Turner joined Arsenal from New England Revolution in the summer of 2022 but played back-up to number one Aaron Ramsdale.

The 29-year-old made seven appearances for the Gunners last season.

"It feels great to be here. It's a great challenge and a great step in my career," Turner said.

"When I heard that there was interest to bring me here, it just felt right for my family, it felt right when my agent spoke to me about it and it feels like the right move for me right now.

"The manager and the backroom staff, everything about the club has a little sparkle to it. It's felt right from the start and I'm happy it's got done."

Turner has established himself as the USA's number one and played throughout the recent Gold Cup campaign when they reached the semi-final stage.

However, with Arsenal linked with a move for Brentford goalkeeper David Raya, he could have found his match time further reduced at Emirates Stadium.

He was an unused substitute as Arsenal beat Manchester City in the Community Shield at Wembley on Sunday.

Arsenal sporting director Edu said: "On behalf of everyone at the club, we would like to thank Matt for his contribution to Arsenal and wish him and his family all the best in their new chapter.

"Matt is an international goalkeeper with the United States and is at a stage of his career when he needs to be playing regularly. He is leaving with our best wishes to join Nottingham Forest."

Turner is Forest's fourth permanent signing of the summer after Chris Wood, Ola Aina and Anthony Elanga.

Forest start their 2023-24 Premier League campaign at Arsenal on 12 August.

Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson and Paris St-Germain stopper Keylor Navas were on loan at the City Ground last season and shared duties between the sticks.

Both have returned to their parent clubs this summer, although Henderson is understood to remain a target for manager Steve Cooper.