Andres Iniesta spent five years in Japan with Vissel Kobe

Former Barcelona midfielder Andres Iniesta has signed with United Arab Emirates Pro League side Emirates Club.

The Spaniard left Japanese side Vissel Kobe midway through the J-League season on 1 July.

The 39-year-old made 134 appearances for the Japanese club, winning the domestic Emperor's Cup in 2019 and the Japanese Super Cup the following year.

Emirates Club, who won promotion to the UAE top flight last season, posted "welcome Iniesta" on social media.

Iniesta moved to Japan after a 22-year career at Barcelona, where he won 32 trophies and made 674 senior appearances.

He won 133 caps with Spain and helped the national side to win the 2010 World Cup and the European Championships in 2008 and 2012.

His new club begin their campaign against Al-Wasl on 19 August.