Former Bournemouth boss Gary O'Neil has been announced as the new manager of Wolves, replacing Julen Lopetegui on a three-year deal.

Lopetegui's exit from Molineux was confirmed on Tuesday - just three days before the 2023-24 Premier League season begins.

O'Neil led Bournemouth to a 15th-place finish last season but was sacked on 19 June.

The 40-year-old is Wolves' fourth manager in just over two years.

His first assignment will come on Monday when Wolves travel to Old Trafford to face Manchester United.

Several candidates were considered as Lopetegui's replacement but O'Neil was the preferred option.

