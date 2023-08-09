Close menu

Gary O'Neil: Wolves name former Bournemouth boss as Julen Lopetegui successor

Former Bournemouth boss Gary O'Neil has been announced as the new manager of Wolves, replacing Julen Lopetegui on a three-year deal.

Lopetegui's exit from Molineux was confirmed on Tuesday - just three days before the 2023-24 Premier League season begins.

O'Neil led Bournemouth to a 15th-place finish last season but was sacked on 19 June.

The 40-year-old is Wolves' fourth manager in just over two years.

His first assignment will come on Monday when Wolves travel to Old Trafford to face Manchester United.

Several candidates were considered as Lopetegui's replacement but O'Neil was the preferred option.

More to follow.

  • Comment posted by Rob Down South, today at 15:10

    Wolves are copying Watford. Look where they are now.

  • Comment posted by jmdavfc, today at 15:10

    Sound appointment given the circumstances, but if Lopetegui and wolves were at a complete impasse, why wasn’t this resolved a month ago? Giving a manager 3 days of preseason when he could have easily had an entire month seems strange. Hope it doesn’t come back to haunt them.

  • Comment posted by Robioto, today at 15:09

    Getting relegated this year I think. Not becuase of O'Neil, but because the squad is just not good enough.

  • Comment posted by Chris, today at 15:09

    Got a far better squad than the one he had a Bournemouth so...

  • Comment posted by Dennis Mortimer the 2nd, today at 15:09

    The same thing happened to Villa a week before the season began when O'Neill walked out on us. We were then in decline for the next ten years! The managerial appointment smells of desperation and a relegation battle is to be expected. But they hate Villa with a passion so I hope they finish bottom! :)

  • Comment posted by Keep the Faith, today at 15:09

    No not that one.

  • Comment posted by Lurch, today at 15:09

    The king is dead, long live the king...

  • Comment posted by Parksey1972, today at 15:08

    Did a decent job at Bournemouth, kept them up when they looked certain to go down.

  • Comment posted by bigfellarocks, today at 15:08

    The club has been in downfall since Jeff shi took over the running of the club. I cannot believe it's taken until a few days before the season opener to sort it out. No preseason games for new manager and limited training time to integrate. It's time for shi to go

  • Comment posted by Owen A, today at 15:08

    Positive appointment. Good to see the rush to appoint foreigners has been stopped here. Give the man a chance, and support him.

  • Comment posted by Gill1e, today at 15:08

    3 year deal is a tad optimistic

  • Comment posted by Trickso, today at 15:07

    Worked with constraints at Bournemouth, so knows how to work with nowt.

  • Comment posted by Supcon98, today at 15:06

    Anyone want to wager he doesn't see the season out in this job? Wolves have become notorious for firing managers lately.

  • Comment posted by El Sid, today at 15:05

    Should have gone for Big Sam.

