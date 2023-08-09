Close menu

Gary O'Neil: Wolves name former Bournemouth boss as Julen Lopetegui successor

Last updated on .From the section Wolves

Former Bournemouth boss Gary O'Neil has been announced as the new manager of Wolves, replacing Julen Lopetegui on a three-year deal.

Lopetegui's exit from Molineux was confirmed on Tuesday - just three days before the 2023-24 Premier League season begins.

O'Neil led Bournemouth to a 15th-place finish last season but was sacked on 19 June.

The 40-year-old is Wolves' fourth manager in just over two years.

His first assignment will come on Monday when Wolves travel to Old Trafford to face Manchester United.

Several candidates were considered as Lopetegui's replacement but O'Neil was the preferred option.

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

73 comments

  • Comment posted by Yoyo1961 , today at 15:25

    Get ready to be bored to tears

  • Comment posted by Mr and Mrs Banks, today at 15:25

    This is brilliant news for O’Neil, managing to secure a 3 year contracted. He’ll be more than likely gone before December, kerching!

    In all seriousness, he’s showed that he can manage a team with little to no budget so I’m sure he’ll do ok. His style is boring but he’s competent enough.

  • Comment posted by Socialism is the only answer, today at 15:22

    The Watford of the midlands

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 15:26

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      I dont think they are that bad

  • Comment posted by PetreDyche, today at 15:22

    I'm sure everyone around the table had a little snigger and wink at '3 years' being written into the contract

  • Comment posted by kosky63, today at 15:22

    the chumpionship welcomes you,yes it is spelt correctly

  • Comment posted by Rhino, today at 15:21

    As with any newly appointed manager, you have to wish Gary O'Neil success.
    However, the Wolves project is not one designed for Premiership survival IMO.

    • Reply posted by Wolfie_Bill, today at 15:23

      Wolfie_Bill replied:
      Sorry, but as a Wolves supporter, I agree

  • Comment posted by Manifest, today at 15:21

    I feel very sad for Wolves who had a wonderful future full of hope , taken away from them.
    Lopetegui showed immense promise and achieved an enormous amount at Wolves.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 15:21

    Good luck Gary. Your going to need it

    • Reply posted by Highcliff, today at 15:24

      Highcliff replied:
      You're

  • Comment posted by Steven , today at 15:20

    Well, you have to give the man a good chance. Did well at Bournemouth, who everyone expected to struggle badly, so give him a fair chance and see what happens .

  • Comment posted by Silver Birch, today at 15:20

    It's great to have a young and hungry English manager at Wolves. He is inheriting a great squad, with deep experience and loads of quality

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 15:22

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Great squad. So how come some people think Wolves will be battling relegation

  • Comment posted by John B, today at 15:20

    In these days of acronyms, is Gary O'Neil going to be GON by Christmas?

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 15:19

    Because he cost nothing - expect nothing - surely 3 worse teams come May ???

  • Comment posted by bhav, today at 15:19

    What are the odds of Wolves being relegated?

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 15:19

    It is going to be one heck of a relegation fight for the Wolves this season

  • Comment posted by Captain Birds Eye, today at 15:19

    Nobody cares

    • Reply posted by Telford Wolf, today at 15:22

      Telford Wolf replied:
      Apart from you to waste a minute of your life replying 😂

  • Comment posted by GreenAndBlue, today at 15:18

    Terribly treated by Bournemouth. Hopefully he now succeeds and thrashes Bournemouth at home and away.

  • Comment posted by BlackListedBYbbc, today at 15:17

    And they have to wait till Monday night to be beaten by Man Utd!

    • Reply posted by Silver Birch, today at 15:21

      Silver Birch replied:
      With Utd's home record and Wolves poor away form under JLo we wouldn't have been expected to win that anyway. Let's see.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 15:17

    I think losing Lopetegui is gojng to hurt Wolves in the long run. He was their best manager since Nuno. I dont think O Neil will be able to attract the players like he could

  • Comment posted by Dastardly and Mutley, today at 15:16

    Wolves - Going down.......

  • Comment posted by Woodzy knows his stuff, today at 15:16

    Great News. Hopefully Bournemouth's lost

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 15:18

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Dont Bournemouth have a better manager as thats why they got rid of O Neil in the first place

