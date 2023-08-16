Close menu
National League
Boreham WoodBoreham Wood19:45Solihull MoorsSolihull Moors
Venue: Meadow Park, England

Boreham Wood v Solihull Moors

Last updated on

Line-ups

Boreham Wood

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Ashmore
  • 12Fyfield
  • 5Bush
  • 16Owens
  • 3Ilesanmi
  • 15Agbontohoma
  • 19Esteves Sousa
  • 7Whelan
  • 8Sagaf
  • 9Ndlovu
  • 21Appiah

Substitutes

  • 2Coxe
  • 6Stephens
  • 10Marsh
  • 13Abayomi
  • 17O'Neil

Solihull Moors

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Simkin
  • 2Clarke
  • 4Osborne
  • 8Maycock
  • 27Craig
  • 6Morrison
  • 19Stearman
  • 12Mafuta
  • 11Warburton
  • 9Beck
  • 20Benn

Substitutes

  • 3Newton
  • 10Kelly
  • 14Stevens
  • 15Hall
  • 17Labadie
Referee:
Greg Rollason

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chesterfield330010649
2Barnet32108537
3Southend32017256
4Hartlepool32017526
5Ebbsfleet32014226
6Halifax32014316
7Altrincham31206515
8Wealdstone31203215
9Boreham Wood21104224
10Gateshead31117614
11Solihull Moors21103214
12Maidenhead United31115504
13Woking31115504
14Kidderminster31112204
15Fylde311167-14
16Eastleigh30304403
17Oldham310267-13
18Rochdale310234-13
19Dorking310257-23
20Aldershot310269-33
21York301235-21
22Dag & Red301237-41
23Bromley301215-41
24Oxford City300338-50
View full National League table

