Striker Joel Piroe has reached 20 goals in each of his two full seasons at Swansea

Michael Duff says Swansea City have spoken to striker Joel Piroe about signing a new contract.

Piroe, 24, has been heavily linked with a summer move away from the Championship club amid links with Leicester City, Leeds United, Southampton and Everton.

The former Netherlands Under-20 player's current Swansea deal expires at the end of this season.

"I know the club are talking to Joel," said Swansea head coach Duff.

"I don't know where it's at - he has not said no, he has not said yes, and we have not had a bid.

"Until the club receive a bid, there is no question to be answered.

"We could probably save everybody a bit of time after every game by just not talking about it. Until it happens, it's a pointless conversation."

Piroe scored twice - his first goals of the new season - as Swansea claimed their first win under Duff against League One side Northampton Town in the Carabao Cup first round on Tuesday evening.

He has now scored 46 goals in 94 appearances since joining Swansea from PSV Eindhoven in 2021.

"Until he goes… his attitude has been great," Duff added.

"I say until he goes, he might not go. He is a good player and he helps the way we want to play. He sort of dictates the way we want to play because of the movements he makes.

"The one thing everyone is looking for in football is goals and it is the most expensive thing.

"He is a prized asset. If someone is willing to pay the right price then I am sure he will go, but these are decisions which are taken out of my hands."

Duff has confirmed Swansea are set to sell attacking midfielder Olivier Ntcham to Turkish club Samsunspor.

He says a replacement for Ntcham will be one of three signings he hopes to make before the transfer window closes on 1 September.

Swansea are thought to be closing in on a left-sided defender, and are known to be interested in Excelsior's Nathan Tjoe-A-On.

"We think there's one coming in," Duff said.

"There has been a yes in terms of an agreement. It will be a loan. We are hoping it will be done by the weekend but there's a few technical issues."