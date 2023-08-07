Last updated on .From the section Doncaster

Rory Watson made 102 appearances for Scunthorpe

Doncaster Rovers have signed goalkeeper Rory Watson on a one-month contract.

The 27-year-old trained with Rovers during pre-season and will provide cover for injured Louis Jones.

He spent last season with National League champions Wrexham, having joined them from Scunthorpe United where he made more than 100 appearances.

Watson was signed in time to be eligible for Tuesday's Carabao Cup tie at Hull City, the club where he emerged through the youth ranks.