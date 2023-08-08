Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Premier League captains have confirmed that players will continue to take the knee before some matches this season.

Players will take the knee during the opening and closing rounds of Premier League fixtures.

Designated No Room For Racism fixtures in October and April and Boxing Day fixtures will also begin with players taking the knee.

The gesture has been used by players since the murder of George Floyd and subsequent Black Lives Matter protests.

The captains said they are "unified in our belief that discrimination has no place in football, or wider society."

"We are committed to using our platform to help celebrate diversity and show our support in the fight against racism," they added.

"Therefore, we will continue to show solidarity by taking the knee at significant moments during the forthcoming season. Diversity is central to the success of the game and we feel strongly that people should respect others, regardless of their ethnicity or background."

The killing of Floyd, footage of which was widely shared online, sparked outrage in May 2020 and led to a series of protests opposing racial inequality in the United States and beyond. Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of Floyd's murder in December 2021, and was sentenced to over 22 years in prison.

The 2023/24 Premier League campaign will begin at 20:00 BST on Friday when newly-promoted Burnley take on champions Manchester City at Turf Moor.