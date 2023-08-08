Gustaf Lagerbielke: Celtic 'dialogue' over Elfsborg defender confirmed by Swedes
Celtic
Elfsborg have confirmed Celtic's interest in Sweden defender Gustaf Lagerbielke but the clubs are "not in negotiation" as yet.
The Scottish champions have reportedly bid £3m for Lagerbielke, 23, while his countryman Carl Starfelt, 28, is being tipped to leave Celtic.
Lagerbielke made his international debut in a win over Iceland in January,
"We have had a dialogue in this case," Elfsborg sporting director Stefan Andreasson told Fotbollskanalen.
"There is an interest, yes. But we are not in a negotiation.
"Then the club must move from interest to acting powerfully, concretely. We are not there right now."
