Frankie McAvoy and Lawrence Shankland are both confident that they can perform well in Norway

Europa Conference League qualifying: Rosenborg v Hearts Venue: Lerkendal Stadion, Trondheim Date: Thursday, 10 August Kick-off: 18:00 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland Extra/DAB/810MW, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

Head coach Frankie McAvoy concedes it is "crucial" Hearts do their "utmost to try and get into the group stages" of the Europa Conference League because of the financial benefits.

Chief executive Andrew McKinlay said European group-stage football last term increased turnover by between £5-6m.

This season Hearts must overcome Rosenborg, then one of Hajduk Split or PAOK to earn such riches again.

"We will do our best to take a positive result back Tynecastle," McAvoy said.

"It just shows the importance of finishing third in the Premiership. Aberdeen have that opportunity this year, knowing if even if they don't progress, they will drop into the group stages of the Conference League.

"From our point of view, we have an opportunity to progress to the next stage and hopefully we're prepared as best as we can be to do that."

McAvoy accepts Rosenborg are not the force they once were and, while he feels his side are well equipped to compete in the tie, he played down Norwegian suggestions they might be favourites.

"It will be a tough game. I think they are in a false position [eighth] in the league. They are very quick and dynamic. They play a 4-3-3, a lot of movement. They are unbeaten in six, so that shows the form they're in right now.

"This is our second competitive game, whereas Rosenborg are halfway through their season, so in terms of match sharpness they are probably ahead of us, but there is no reason why we can't come here and do extremely well."

As hungry as anyone is captain Lawrence Shankland, who believes last season's European campaign could prove invaluable.

But while positive about Hearts' prospects, the striker is reading little into how closely Crusaders of Northern Ireland pushed Rosenborg in the previous round.

"Crusaders were quite direct a lot of the time and that caused them some problems, but we can take ammunition from that if it comes to a point in the game where we might need to go that approach, we can maybe use it.

"But we know the way we want to play and it'll probably slightly differ from what they've faced previously. If we do that to the best of our ability, we've got good chances to create and hopefully we can score goals."

Team news

New signings Kenneth Vargas and Kyosuke Tagawa are ineligible as the requisite paperwork required has not yet been completed.

Otherwise, the squad from Saturday is intact, including the fit-again pair of Liam Boyce and Beni Baningime, who are available to start if required.

What they said

Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland: "The quality of opposition you come up against in most games in Europe is very, very high. The good thing is we've had experience of that.

"Last season, we had a couple of tough lessons in there as well but the biggest thing is you learn and take key points from them, ways you can improve, you know how to go about the games better than we did before.

"Most of the squad that's here was part of that last year and they can dip into that and that'll be good for us going forward."