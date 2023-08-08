Last updated on .From the section Football

Europa Conference League qualifying: Hibernian v Luzern Venue: Easter Road Stadium, Edinburgh Date: Thursday, 10 August Kick-off: 19:30 BST Coverage: Watch on BBC Scotland, BBC iPlayer and with accompanying live text coverage on the BBC Sport website & app

Hibernian must tighten up defensively to complement their attacking threat, said manager Lee Johnson as he plots a way past Luzern in Europa Conference League qualifying.

The Swiss side visit Easter Road for the first leg of the third round tie, with Aston Villa waiting in the play-off round.

"We have goals in us but it's very important that we defend as a team," said Johnson.

"That's where we have let ourselves down on a couple of occasions already this season."

Hibs recovered from a shock 2-1 defeat in Andorra to beat Inter Club d'Escaldes 7-3 on aggregate in the previous round.

But St Mirren exploited a sluggish midfield and uncertain backline as the Edinburgh side opened the Premiership campaign with a 3-2 home defeat on Sunday.

"There is no crisis," said Johnson. "We have scored, in my view, nine very good goals at home in the last two games. One was disallowed (against Inter) but it shouldn't have been.

"What we do have to do is to coach through that defensive discipline because when we do getting going and on the front foot we are really good.

"We have to get that balance particularly at home between making sure we are solid and secure but allowing our players to go and be aggressive and creative."

'Not thinking about Villa'

Progress against the team that finished fourth in the Swiss Super League last season would set up an all-British meeting with Villa and a reunion with John McGinn - one of Hibs' 2016 Scottish Cup heroes, but Johnson insists he and his squad are not looking that far ahead.

"Getting through the round is the big incentive for us," he said. "Obviously Aston Villa would be a huge match for Hibs fans for a number of reasons, particularly John McGinn.

"But our focus has to be on this game. If we start letting our minds go too far into the future, we're going to the outcome before we've sorted out the process.

"To be honest, no one's even mentioned it because I think they understand that this is a really tight and tough game that we've got to do our best to win."

Luzern got past Djurgarden 3-2 on aggregate, winning the first leg in Sweden 2-1.

"They're very well organised, with some really good individuals," Johnson said of the visitors.

"They've got pace, they've got a 6ft 6in centre-forward that can hold the ball up. They're reserved and then super-aggressive in terms of their press so it's important we understand where the next pass is.

"Adam Owen (assistant coach) worked at Servette so he has a really good concept of Swiss football and I think when we play at intensity that could be a factor, so it's important we do that."

Vente available for Hibs

Dylan Vente is free to make his Hibs debut with a work permit now in place for the Dutch striker.

"He'll bring good finishing technique," said Johnson. "If the ball falls to Dylan, he's very clean in the way he finishes."

Defender Rocky Bushiri is available in the midst of a domestic suspension, while forward Martin Boyle may need his minutes managed as he continues to build fitness after a long injury absence.