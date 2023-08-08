Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Georgia Walters made her Wales debut in 2020

Wales forward Georgia Walters has returned to Blackburn Rovers ahead of the new Women's Championship season.

The 30-year-old is their second signing of the summer after agreeing a one-year contract, which includes an option for a further 12 months.

Walters originally joined Rovers from Tranmere in 2020 and went on to make 20 appearances during her 16-month stay.

After a short spell at Liverpool, she signed for Sheffield United in 2022 and featured regularly for the Blades.