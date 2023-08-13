James Ward-Prowse: West Ham United sign midfielder from Southampton
Last updated on .From the section West Ham
West Ham United have signed midfielder James Ward-Prowse from Southampton for a fee thought to be in the region of £30m.
The England international, 28, has joined the Hammers on a four-year deal.
Ward-Prowse joined Southampton at the age of eight and made 410 senior appearances as well as captaining the club, who were relegated to the Championship last season.
"I'm buzzing to be here at West Ham United," he said.
More to follow.
