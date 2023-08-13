Close menu

James Ward-Prowse: West Ham United sign midfielder from Southampton

Last updated on .From the section West Hamcomments82

Breaking news

West Ham United have signed midfielder James Ward-Prowse from Southampton for a fee thought to be in the region of £30m.

The England international, 28, has joined the Hammers on a four-year deal.

Ward-Prowse joined Southampton at the age of eight and made 410 senior appearances as well as captaining the club, who were relegated to the Championship last season.

"I'm buzzing to be here at West Ham United," he said.

More to follow.

How to follow West Ham on the BBC bannerWest Ham banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

84 comments

  • Comment posted by Ballymoreman, today at 09:28

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by TheEmperor, today at 09:28

    It’s great to see that some clubs aren’t spending huge sums of money on players, however I wouldn’t mind £30 million in the bank, if you know what I mean.

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 09:28

    They've upgraded from Declan Rice, in my opinion, and made a handsome profit along the way. Outstanding business.

  • Comment posted by Mike Frank, today at 09:27

    Should have popped along the A27 to Brighton. Would have made a pretty good replacement for Caicedo.

  • Comment posted by Skid Marx, today at 09:27

    Best signing of the season, well done, his free kick conversion rate is better than David Beckham's

  • Comment posted by Fast Eddie , today at 09:27

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by craigneo, today at 09:26

    Over rated and not worth it

  • Comment posted by Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery, today at 09:25

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by John_S, today at 09:24

    JWP good player worth the money
    Maguire bad player not worth buying!

  • Comment posted by Pandemania, today at 09:24

    Southampton getting absolutely rinsed on this one no.

  • Comment posted by doctorkmt, today at 09:24

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by BlueFox, today at 09:20

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by D73, today at 09:19

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Nick, today at 09:18

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by BlueGuy, today at 09:18

    Well done Hammers. This is a great signing.

  • Comment posted by dave, today at 09:18

    LiVARpool wanted Ward-Prowse, but he was ‘warned off’ by ex-players

    • Reply posted by D73, today at 09:21

      D73 replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Pinhead Saint, today at 09:16

    Shame to see him leave Southampton but can't begrudge him a move back to the Premier League. I was hoping he would stay a year to see if we could bounce straight back, just hope we use the funds wisely to get a good replacement and a centre back.

  • Comment posted by Danny Doyle, today at 09:15

    Just imagine how good his corners are going to be now he can do a 400m run up.

    • Reply posted by Loadsamoney, today at 09:18

      Loadsamoney replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by aroogaa, today at 09:14

    Go Hammers!

  • Comment posted by joker199, today at 09:14

    Very good buy for the hammers. They may stay up now.

    • Reply posted by Rich5ltr, today at 09:26

      Rich5ltr replied:
      After yesterday it's just 39 more points to safety...

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport