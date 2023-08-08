Last updated on .From the section Hull

Liam Rosenior was appointed Hull City head coach in November 2022

Hull City head coach Liam Rosenior has been given a touchline ban for improper conduct during their defeat by Norwich City on Saturday.

Rosenior admitted a charge of improper and confrontational behaviour towards a match official in the 97th-minute of their opening Championship fixture.

The 39-year-old was sent off following Adam Idah's 96th-minute winner for the Canaries at Carrow Road.

He was handed a one-match ban by the FA and also fined £2,000.

Rosenior was unable to give post-match media interviews following his red card under new rules brought in this season by Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL).