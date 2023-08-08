Last updated on .From the section Irish

Derry City's Michael Duffy headed home the aggregate winner against KuPS in the second round

Europa Conference League - Tobol v Derry City Venue: Kostanay Central Stadium Date: Thursday 10 August Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Live text updates, match report and reaction on the BBC Sport website & app

Derry City boss Ruaidhri Higgins says it would be "extra special" to guide the League of Ireland club to its first Europa Conference League play-off.

The Candystripes travel to Kazakhstan to face Tobol on Thursday for the first leg of the third qualifying round tie.

Higgins was part of the last Derry team to reach the third round of a European club competition in 2006.

"I don't see any reason to stop us from qualifying," Higgins told BBC Sport NI before the squad's departure.

"I think we've got the capabilities to hurt them, they have good players as well, of course they do. but we have to back ourselves.

"Why not get ourselves through, we have to be ambitious. Life's very short and you don't get these opportunities all the time so let's go."

Derry reached the Uefa Cup third preliminary round in the 2006/07 season, after beating IFK Gothenburg and Gretna.

The League of Ireland club met Paris St Germain in the third round and held the French giants to a 0-0 draw at the Brandywell before losing 2-0 in France.

"2006 as a player was brilliant," said Higgins, who featured in the first two rounds that year.

"I was in the very early stages of my career but to be involved in that group of people, really special people.

"I think there are similarities here with this group, really good people, good staff and being the manager probably makes it a wee bit extra special.

"It's not just me and the players, there's so many staff that have made huge contributions, the board, everyone. It's a team effort and if we can do something like this then what an achievement it would be."

Ruairdhi Higgins, right, celebrates Derry City's victory against IFK Gothenburg in 2006

City's own Brandywell Stadium does not meet the Uefa criteria to host games at this stage of the competition.

The Candystripes have asked that the second-leg match on Thursday 17 August be relocated to Windsor Park in Belfast from Tallaght Stadium in Dublin.

"We knew from the outset that if we got to this point that it would be taken away from us, playing here," said Higgins of their Brandywell home.

"You've seen the impact the crowd made on the Torshavn and KuPS games here in the Brandywell.

"Ideally, of course we would love to be playing here but we knew from the outset. It is what it is, we deal with it, we'll be on home soil in some degree.

"I'm sure if the tie is still alive coming home that our supporters will get right behind us and follow us to wherever we need to go to."