Catalina Usme's goal means Colombia will play England in the 2023 Women's World Cup quarter-finals on Saturday at 11.30 BST

Catalina Usme says Colombia are "dreaming big" after reaching their first Women's World Cup quarter-final, and they have England in their sights.

Usme scored the only goal as Colombia beat Jamaica to set up a last eight meeting with the Lionesses at Stadium Australia in Sydney on 12 August.

European champions England start as favourites, but Usme says Colombia will not take a backwards step.

"We came here to play seven finals - we are prepared for this," she said.

"We are dreaming big - we can do this. I am extremely proud to be part of this team, both in our sporting play and our mentality. We will take on England head-to-head and give our all."

Colombia had never previously made it beyond the last 16 at a Women's World Cup, but saw off Jamaica in Melbourne thanks to Usme's goal. The 33-year-old controlled Ana Maria Guzman's deep cross and fired past Becky Spencer in the 51st minute to give her side a lead they held on to until full-time.

Las Chicas Superpoderosas are only the second South American nation to reach the quarter-finals of the Women's World Cup, after Brazil, and this is the first time since 2011 a side from the continent has reached this stage.

Colombia are the only team from all of the Americas remaining in the World Cup, following the shock early eliminations of traditional powerhouses USA and Canada.

Some major women's football forces remain however, including England, who have reached the last two World Cup semi-finals.

But the Lionesses showed weaknesses as they squeezed past Nigeria on penalties on Monday, while Colombia already have experience of shocking a European giant after beating Germany in Group H.

'We will face England with composure'

Nelson Abadia has led Colombia's women to their best ever showing at a World Cup finals

"We need to be cautious, but this World Cup has shown the gap is closing," Colombia manager Nelson Abadia said. "We've been going step by step. England are European champions, but we beat Germany, the second best team [in Europe]. We were wise enough and had composure.

"We will face England with composure. It will be a tough game, but those situations make us pull together."

Colombia showed both silk and steel in beating Jamaica, with the game featuring more tackles than shots on goal in the first half. After the break the Colombians' demonstrated their attacking prowess more often, with 18-year-old star winger Linda Caicedo again impressing.

"I think England need to be very wary of [striker Mayra] Ramirez and Caicedo," former England defender Gilly Flaherty told BBC Radio 5 live. "They are two top players - everything good from Colombia today went through them. England need to be wary of keeping them quiet.

"In general Colombia are very physical. They aren't afraid to get their foot in."

The strength of character of Colombia's youthful contingent showed again versus Jamaica, with Guzman - also just 18 - producing a mature display on her senior World Cup debut.

Guzman was replacing Manuela Vanegas at full back, with Vanegas - a key player for Colombia who scored the winner against Germany - suspended at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium. She will be available to return against England.

Colombia also possess experienced heads alongside their youth, with 33-year-old Usme now their top scorer in the competition on three goals.

"I hope they don't step it up against England!", former international Karen Carney told ITV.

"I think they are better suited to the sort of game when it is that underdog mentality, sitting in and feeling like 'the whole world is against us.'

"England can't underestimate them - they have shown today how tough they are to beat."