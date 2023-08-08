England celebrate winning a penalty shoot-out against Nigeria

England's dramatic penalty shoot-out win over Nigeria in the last 16 of the Fifa Women's World Cup was watched by more than five million on BBC TV.

There was a peak audience of 5.2m on BBC One and an additional 2.6m streams across BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport Online, as the match coverage received the highest viewing figures of the competition so far in the UK.

There were also more than 2m requests on digital platforms for highlights and clips from the game, which kicked off at 08:30 BST on Monday.

The Lionesses will play Colombia in the quarter-final at Stadium Australia in Sydney on Saturday and fans will be able to listen to live commentary of the game on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sounds from 11:30 BST.

All quarter-final matches will be available to watch on the Women's World Cup Highlights programme at 19:00 BST on BBC Three daily, as well as on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app throughout the day.

The BBC is the only place fans can watch both World Cup semi-finals, while the final will also be broadcast live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.